'This century won't mean anything for Shubman Gill if...': Broad pulls no punches in fierce ultimatum for Team India

Shubman Gill’s century on the final day at Old Trafford was a masterclass in resilience and leadership under pressure. Coming into a game where India had been rocked early in their second innings, Gill’s 103 ignited hope for a favourable result in Manchester; it also extended his series tally to 722 runs, the highest among any batter in the series and the second-highest by an Indian after Sunil Gavaskar (774) in Test history. Gill still has two innings left in the series. India's captain Shubman Gill walks off the field after losing his wicket on the final day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India(AP)

His calm and composed innings, spanning nearly seven hours over two days, helped India claw back into contention after a shaky start. Partnering with KL Rahul (90), Gill constructed a vital stand that revived India’s chances and turned what looked like a one-sided Test into a gripping battle. His dismissal just before lunch was a crucial moment, shifting momentum back to England with India trailing by 88 runs at 223-4.

Stuart Broad, the former English fast bowling great, lauded Gill and stated that his innings set an example for the youngsters inside the Indian dressing room.

“(It's) not just for him and the confidence it gives him as a leader. Inside that changing room now, those Indian youngsters are looking at their leader leading from the front, showing toughness that you need in Test match batting. He got hit on the thumb and on the helmet, but then, next ball, he takes that big stride again, and still plays with a lovely technique,” Broad said.

However, Broad also warned the Indian team that Gill's innings would be worthless if the rest of the batting unit – Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, and Shardul Thakur, followed by bowlers – didn't step up. While Rishabh Pant arrived in Manchester on Day 5, he walked on crutches and his availability to bat, if required, remains in contention.

“He took some blows in this hundred, and actually sometimes, those hundreds where you've got to get stuck in, where the ball is misbehaving slightly, they mean a little bit more. As a captain of this team, and as a senior player of this batting group, this hundred won't count for anything for him unless they get a result out of this game. They will be desperate to find a draw and go to the Oval with something to play for,” said Broad.

Equals Bradman, Gavaskar

With his fourth century in the ongoing series against England, Gill also equalled Don Bradman and Sunil Gavaskar for most Test tons by a captain in the series. Gill will be hoping to continue his brilliant form and create a new Indian record when the two sides meet at the Oval. However, before that, India will be aiming to keep the series alive, as a loss would hand England an unassailable 3-1 lead before the final Test.