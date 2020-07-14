This day, last year: England vs New Zealand World Cup final - the greatest ODI of all time

cricket

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 08:02 IST

A tense chase, a bat of god, a tie and a Super Over and a World Cup final. Yes, all these variables actually go together. Exactly a year ago today, July 14, 2019, England and New Zealand were involved in what many called the greatest ODI of all time as they fought tooth and nail for World Cup glory. The end was nothing but dramatic, which saw England being adjudged winner of the 2019 World Cup on the basis of a boundary count after everything else failed to separate the two teams.

It was quite the Bumper Sunday for sports buffs. Britain’s very own Lewis Hamilton had claimed a record sixth British Grand Prix title and not too far away, at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer were playing out a classic Wimbledon final, which also went into a tie-breaker. Those present at the Lord’s Cricket ground witnessed history, fans and journalists alike as for the first time England were World Cup champions.

Also read: Suresh Raina, Rishabh Pant hit the nets together

It all boiled down to the last over of England’s chase. Ben Stokes has marched on score a fighting half-century and he was the hope of 60 million people across the country. After Trent Boult dropped Stokes at the deep, a catch he would have taken nine out of 10 times, Stokes pushed the match into the final over, off which 15 were needed.

Boult started off with two dots before the England all-rounder drilled a six before a divine intervention put England on the brink of victory. A throw from Martin Guptill ricocheted off a diving Ben Stokes’ bat and went for four. New Zealand and Kane Williamson couldn’t believe it.

With two needed off the last ball, Mark Wood was run out at the non-striker’s end leaving the two scores identical. It was a Super Over. Stokes and Jos Buttler hit a boundary each leaving New Zealand 16 to get. James Neesham smacked a six off Jofra Archer and brought the equation down to two needed off one.

Also read: Piyush Chawla reveals why CSK bought him for Rs 6.75 crore

Guptill ran for his life, but inches before he would cross the line, Buttler took off the bails, triggering euphoria. Guptill was on the ground. Archer and Morgan were running across the Lord’s cricket ground. History was made. There was nothing to pick between the two sides but England (26), on the basis of a higher boundary count were declared winners against New Zealand (17).

Brief scores: England 241 in 50 overs (Ben Stokes 84*, Jos Buttler 59; Lockie Ferguson 3/50) tied with New Zealand 241/8 (Henry Nicholls 55; Chris Woakes 3-37, Liam Plunkett 3/42). England won in the one-over eliminator on boundary count