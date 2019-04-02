This day that year: Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag reminisce 2011 World Cup victory

It has been exactly eight years since MS Dhoni sealed a World Cup for India with a six off Nuwan Kulasekara at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in 2011. India needed four runs from 11 balls and Dhoni smashed a straight maximum. India won the match by six wickets and clinched their first World Cup since 1983. No matter how many ever years pass by, Dhoni’s final six of the match will be etched in every Indian cricket fan’s mind forever.

That bat swing - That look during the final flourish 😍😍



Today in 2011, the 28-year old wait came to an end 😎😎 #ThisDayThatYear pic.twitter.com/XFEibKDrdk — BCCI (@BCCI) April 2, 2019

Players from the Indian squad in 2011 - Yusuf Pathan and Virender Sehwag reminisced one of India’s greatest triumphs in the cricket world.

This day remains so vivid in our memory like it just happened. April 2, World Cup 2011 victory a historic day in every sense.



2019 is the year of World Cup hope @imVkohli & Co can replicate the feat. pic.twitter.com/u6oavzZ2jM — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) April 2, 2019

WHAT A DAY ! World Cup 2011.

8 years ago on this day, we lived a dream and the whole nation celebrated.

How did you celebrate ? pic.twitter.com/PQadyMwimu — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 2, 2019

India’s leading run-getter Sachin Tendulkar, leading wicket-taker Zaheer Khan and player of the tournament Yuvraj Singh got together for a selfie at the Wankhede Stadium to celebrate their victory once again.

India's leading run-getter ✅

Leading wicket-taker ✅

Man of the Tournament ✅



As the clock strikes 12, three members from India's 2011 World Cup winning side reunite for a selfie on the same day in the same city 💙🇮🇳 #OneFamily @sachin_rt @YUVSTRONG12 @ImZaheer pic.twitter.com/K7jGB4aUhj — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 1, 2019

India had a stiff target to chase after Mahela Jayawardene scored an unbeaten century in the final. The number four batsman scored 103 off 88 balls as Sri Lanka posted a good total of 274/6. The Men in Blue were under pressure straight away when Lasith Malinga removed Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar in the space of seven overs.

Then, Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir reconstructed the innings with a sensible 83-run partnership. Following Kohli’s departure, Dhoni, who was out of form throughout the World Cup, played a gem of an innings to see India through. The captain remained not out on 91 from 79 balls and bagged the player of the match award.

