Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 02, 2019-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

This day that year: Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag reminisce 2011 World Cup victory

Players from the Indian World Cup squad in 2011 - Yusuf Pathan and Virender Sehwag reminisced one of India’s greatest triumphs in the cricket world.

cricket Updated: Apr 02, 2019 15:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
MS Dhoni,World Cup,Sri Lanka
Sachin Tendulkar is lifted by his team mates after the 2011 World Cup final.(Getty Images)

It has been exactly eight years since MS Dhoni sealed a World Cup for India with a six off Nuwan Kulasekara at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in 2011. India needed four runs from 11 balls and Dhoni smashed a straight maximum. India won the match by six wickets and clinched their first World Cup since 1983. No matter how many ever years pass by, Dhoni’s final six of the match will be etched in every Indian cricket fan’s mind forever.

Players from the Indian squad in 2011 - Yusuf Pathan and Virender Sehwag reminisced one of India’s greatest triumphs in the cricket world.

India’s leading run-getter Sachin Tendulkar, leading wicket-taker Zaheer Khan and player of the tournament Yuvraj Singh got together for a selfie at the Wankhede Stadium to celebrate their victory once again.

India had a stiff target to chase after Mahela Jayawardene scored an unbeaten century in the final. The number four batsman scored 103 off 88 balls as Sri Lanka posted a good total of 274/6. The Men in Blue were under pressure straight away when Lasith Malinga removed Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar in the space of seven overs.

Then, Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir reconstructed the innings with a sensible 83-run partnership. Following Kohli’s departure, Dhoni, who was out of form throughout the World Cup, played a gem of an innings to see India through. The captain remained not out on 91 from 79 balls and bagged the player of the match award.

First Published: Apr 02, 2019 15:14 IST

tags

more from cricket