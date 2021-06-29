‘This generation has these 5-7 pacers to look up to’: Rohan Gavaskar hails Team India’s ‘top-quality’ fast bowlers

India may have lost the ICC World Test Championship final to New Zealand but former cricketer Rohan Gavaskar said that the team should not be judged on the basis of just one game. Focussing on the flip side, he mentioned how terrific the Indian team has been in the longest format of the game over the past couple of years.

Team India had registered some unforgettable victories during the WTC. Besides excelling on home soil, they continued their heroics overseas as well. They had beaten Australia in their own backyard and then thumped England at home. Ultimately, they made it to the final but lost the battle to the Kiwis.

ALSO READ | 'Sri Lanka tour important. I know I'll be back if I perform well': India's Kuldeep Yadav

While speaking with the YouTube channel ‘Cricket Life Stories’, Gavaskar said, “This is an excellent cricket side. You've got quality cricketers in this team. Yes New Zealand were better than us in that Test but that doesn't take away anything from the fact that we have done well in the last couple of years,” Rohan Gavaskar opined.

The cricketer-turned-commentator also spoke of India producing quality seamers in the present era. He said the current Indian team has around half a dozen fast bowlers to look up to.

ALSO READ | ‘Didn’t expect that from a player in his first Test’: Australia asst. coach recalls heroics of India youngsters at Gabba

“The pitches in India have become better for pacers. There has been a good progression as far as fast bowling heroes are concerned. In the 70s and 80s you had Kapil Dev, who inspired a new generation of fast bowlers. Then you had Srinath, Prasad, Zaheer Khan to look up to. Then this generation has these 5-7 pacers to look up to. Now we have got some absolute top-quality fast bowlers,” Rohan Gavaskar concluded.