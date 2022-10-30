'This is best T20 innings played by an Indian': Gambhir snubs Kohli's 82 to make huge claim on Suryakumar's knock vs SA

Team India's star batter Suryakumar Yadav produced a brilliant performance on the day when no other batter could make a mark against South Africa in the T20 World Cup. The 31-year-old Suryakumar smashed 68 runs off just 40 deliveries, hitting six of India's 8 fours in the matches, as well as three sixes in his innings. Suryakumar's knock helped India reach a respectable score of 133/9 in 20 overs in Perth following a big batting collapse.

While the opening duo of KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma was dismissed in the fourth over of the match, Virat Kohli – who had scored unbeaten half-centuries in the first two matches – could score only 12 off 11 deliveries. Deepak Hooda, who had replaced Axar Patel in India's only change of the match, failed to justify his selection as he was dismissed without troubling the scorers; Hardik Pandya, too, fell on 2 before Suryakumar, alongside Dinesh Karthik (6), scored a majority of the runs in a 51-run stand.

Following the innings, former India opener Gautam Gambhir made a massive remark on Suryakumar's innings, claiming that this was the best T20 innings he had “ever seen”.

“He got us to 133. I've seen a lot of innings in the past. People have got hundreds for India, he himself has got a hundred. It can't get better than this. It can't get tougher than this. Whether it's the condition, or the bowling. When he came in to bat, India were 50/5 (26/2), and from there, if you can get 60-odd off 40, on this kind of wicket... I haven't seen a better T20 innings to be honest, than this," Gambhir said on Star Sports.

“Yes, you can talk about hundreds and stuff, but it can't get better than this. For me, this is the best T20 innings that has been played by an Indian,” Gambhir further stated.

For South Africa, Lungi Ngidi was the pick of the bowlers as he took four wickets including the Indian top-3 of Rohit, Rahul, and Kohli. Wayne Parnell, meanwhile, picked three.

