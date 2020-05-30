e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 30, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / This is my last Test, thank you, I’m going to take 8 wickets: Muralitharan to Sangakkara before India series

This is my last Test, thank you, I’m going to take 8 wickets: Muralitharan to Sangakkara before India series

The story behind his final Test showcases how confident Muttiah Muralitharan was about his abilities, and how much he backed himself against the best of oppositions.

cricket Updated: May 30, 2020 08:54 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Prashant Saxena
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Prashant Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Muttiah Muralitharan.
File image of Muttiah Muralitharan.(Reuters)
         

Muttiah Muralitharan is regarded as a legend of spin bowling. The former Sri Lanka right-arm bowler retired from Test cricket with 800 wickets to his name. The story behind his final Test showcases how confident the bowler was about his abilities, and how much he backed himself against the best of oppositions. Sri Lanka were hosting a three-match Test series against India in 2010, and the bowler decided that he wants to announce his retirement after the first Test.

At the time, Muralitharan was still eight wickets away from completing the 800-wickets milestone, and picking up eight wickets against Indian team, who were good at playing spin, in a single Test match was a tough ask.

Also read: Would choose Jadeja and Bravo as lockdown partners: Raina

“He was 8 wickets away from 800. 800 Test wickets, as we all know is an incredible amount. He said he wanted to retire in the India series and I was the captain. I sat with the selectors and said, he wants to retire after the 1st Test. It’s not going to happen. We got to get him to get those 8 wickets and retire. So we called Murali into a meeting,” Sangakkara, who was Sri Lanka’s captain in that match, told R Ashwin during the latest episode of Reminisce with Ash Instagram series.

“I said ‘Murali, we know you like taking up challenges. But think of it this way. It’s a tragedy if you come so close and don’t get your 800. So you can play the 1st Test, and then if you are too tire or have a niggle, take the 2nd Test off and you come back for the 3rd Test. Or you can take 2 Tests off and come back for the next series.

Also read: No Dhoni, only two Indians in JP Duminy’s all-time IPL XI

“Murali looked at us and said ‘you know what? That is not going to work for you or for me. I have always loved challenges and if I am supposed to be the best spinner, I should be able to take 8 wickets at Galle against any side,” Sangakkara recalled.

“’And If I take 8 wickets, I am not just going to get my 800, we are going to win this Test match as well. If I can’t get it, I can’t get it. So this is my last Test. Thank You very much, I am going to take 8 wickets.’

“I was seated then and I was thinking, that’s the kind of champion the guy was,” the former left-handed batsman further said.

With five wickets in the first innings, and then three more in the 2nd innings after Sri Lanka enforced follow-on on India, ensured Muralitharan’s climb to the mountain 800. Sri Lanka won the match comfortably by 10 wickets and Muralitharan retired with massive applause from his teammates, opposition players and the fans alike.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
LIVE: India records highest single-day spike of 7,964 Covid-19 cases, 265 deaths
LIVE: India records highest single-day spike of 7,964 Covid-19 cases, 265 deaths
Centre flags 145 districts as potential Covid-19 hotspots
Centre flags 145 districts as potential Covid-19 hotspots
‘A year of historic firsts for Indians’: PM Modi in letter to citizens
‘A year of historic firsts for Indians’: PM Modi in letter to citizens
Centre may announce 2nd stimulus to increase demand after lockdown is lifted
Centre may announce 2nd stimulus to increase demand after lockdown is lifted
Donald Trump announced US is cutting ties with WHO. Here’s why
Donald Trump announced US is cutting ties with WHO. Here’s why
‘A year of many achievements’: Nadda on a year of Modi 2.0 government
‘A year of many achievements’: Nadda on a year of Modi 2.0 government
Railway Protection Force reports 80 deaths on Shramik trains
Railway Protection Force reports 80 deaths on Shramik trains
Back India’s call for reform of WHO: Italian Minister | WorldView
Back India’s call for reform of WHO: Italian Minister | WorldView
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases India

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In