'This is Rohit Sharma's era, once Gautam Gambhir took over…': Ex-India batter on fearless Sarfaraz and Pant's success

India captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir received high praise from former India cricketer Manoj Tiwary after Team India staged a remarkable comeback in the first Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru. Sarfaraz Khan and Rishabh Pant were the stars in the first session on Day 4. Sarfaraz struck his maiden Test hundred to take India to 344 for three at lunch on Saturday. India's captain Rohit Sharma (R) talks to his teammate Sarfaraz Khan during the first Test cricket match against New Zealand at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru(AFP)

Sarfaraz (125, 154b) and Rishabh Pant (53, 56b) were at the crease when an early lunch was taken due to rain. The duo milked 113 runs for the unbroken fourth wicket in just 22 overs. India, resuming from 231/3 and 125 behind, now trail only by 12 runs.

Calling it Rohit Sharma's era, Tiwary said the Indian captain deserves a lot of credit for giving freedom to all the players in the Indian side.

"This is Rohit Sharma's era. It's because of his captaincy and the freedom that he gives as a captain that allows these young playersto play this way," Tiwary said on Cricbuzz.

India, after being bowled out for 46 in the first innings and concerning 356-run lead, came out all guns blazing in the second innings with contributions from Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Khan and Rishabh Pant. India's run rate in the second innings is nearly 5 runs an over.

"The way Sarfaraz and Pant have set the platformis great. Just imagine if Kohli hadn't got out off the last ball, it would have been somethingelse. But hats off to Sarfaraz and Pant. Words will fall short. These batters won't stop. They know only one way to play," Tiwary added.

The former India batter gave Yashavsi Jaiswal's example to state that said captain Rohit Sharma and coach Gautam Gambhir have the Indian batters a licence to play freely irrespective fo the match situation. Notably, Jaiswal out stumped for 35 while trying to hit left-spinner Ajaz Patel out of the park.

"They have been given a license. Since Gambhir has come, it has increased. It is reflecting. The way Jaiswal stepped out to hit a six and lost his wicket, it is clear that they have been given full freedom. Otherwise, he wouldn't have played such a shot in that situation. They are scoring at 5.5 runs per over in Test cricket in front of an old ball. It is very entertaining to see the approach of these youngsters especially when you consider the match situation," he said.

Sarfaraz Khan scores maiden maiden Test century

There was hardly any doubt about the hero of the first session. Playing in only his fifth Test, the Mumbai man, resuming from 70, tamed overcast conditions and New Zealand bowlers in impeccable fashion as India added 63 runs ahead of the first drinks break.

The landmark moment came through a polished backfoot punch through covers for a boundary off Tim Southee. Sarfaraz ran around the field and jumped in joy.

At the other end, Pant understandably made a slightly gingerly start and was even involved in a mix-up with Sarfaraz, saved only by an erratic throw at stumps by wicketkeeper Tom Blundell.

But once he swam past that period, Pant was unstoppable, clobbering left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel for a couple of sixes. He also began to give more confident support to Sarfaraz.

The left-hander soon brought up his fifty off just 55 balls with a thumping cover drive off Glenn Phillips as India added 113 runs without losing a wicket till the skies opened up at 11.01am to stop the proceedings.