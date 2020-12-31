e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 31, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 31, 2019
Home / Cricket / Thisara Perera joins Sri Lanka Army in Gajaba Regiment

Thisara Perera joins Sri Lanka Army in Gajaba Regiment

The 30-year-old cricketer confirmed the news via Twitter and said that he accepted an invitation of Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva.

cricket Updated: Dec 31, 2019 15:18 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Colombo
File image of Thisara Perera
File image of Thisara Perera(PTI)
         

Sri Lanka all-rounder Thisara Perera has joined the Sri Lanka Army as a Major. The 30-year-old cricketer confirmed the news via Twitter and said that he accepted an invitation of Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva.

“I accepted the invitation of Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva in the first place &amp; joined the Army. Getting an invitation from someone like him was one of the biggest achievements of my life. Thank you Sir! I look forward to contributing my best to Army Cricket,” Perera had tweeted on Monday.

According to a report in Colombo Gazette, Perera has been enlisted to the Sri Lanka Army Volunteer Force as a Major in the Gajaba Regiment.

Former captain Dinesh Chandimal had also joined the Sri Lanka Army Volunteer Force earlier this year to play for the Army cricket team.

The 30-year-old has represented Sri Lanka in six Tests, 161 ODIs and 79 T20Is in which he has scored 203, 2210 and 1169 runs respectively. Besides, he has taken 11, 171 and 51 wickets in the three formats.

Sri Lanka are scheduled to play a three-match T20I series in India beginning January 5 in Guwahati.

tags
top news
Original Shiv Sainiks lost, says Saamana on cabinet expansion. Then explains
Original Shiv Sainiks lost, says Saamana on cabinet expansion. Then explains
Nitish Kumar’s one-line response on BJP ties amid shadow boxing over 2020 polls
Nitish Kumar’s one-line response on BJP ties amid shadow boxing over 2020 polls
Bangladesh telecom operators shut down services along India border
Bangladesh telecom operators shut down services along India border
FASTag rollout in top gear as NHAI steamrolls teething issues across country
FASTag rollout in top gear as NHAI steamrolls teething issues across country
‘Worst year for me as analyst’: Manjrekar recalls Jadeja, Bhogle episodes
‘Worst year for me as analyst’: Manjrekar recalls Jadeja, Bhogle episodes
When Sona Mohapatra refused to suck in her ‘well earned belly’
When Sona Mohapatra refused to suck in her ‘well earned belly’
Reliance Jio Fiber vs Airtel Fiber: Top broadband plans in India compared
Reliance Jio Fiber vs Airtel Fiber: Top broadband plans in India compared
Outgoing Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat gets farewell, to take over as CDS
Outgoing Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat gets farewell, to take over as CDS
trending topics
Chandrababu NaiduSourav GangulyGeneral Bipin RawatJEE Mains 2020 examNew Year 2020PAN Aadhaar LinkRohit Sharma

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news