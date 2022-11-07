'Thoda sa change karey Babar apne aap ko': Frustrated Afridi demands tweaks in Pakistan's playing XI for WC semi-final

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi is seeking demotion of premier batter Babar Azam in the Pakistani top-order after the Green Army carved out a scrappy win over Bangladesh on Sunday. Despite Pakistan made a sensational comeback and secured its berth in the T20 World Cup semi-finals, Afridi was not pleased with the batting performance of the Babar-led side.

South Africa's defeat to the Netherlands turned Pakistan's final Super 12 fixture against Bangladesh into a virtual quarter-final at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday. While pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi emerged as the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan, Mohammad Haris and Shan Masood saved Babar's blushes by playing crucial knocks to seal a famous win over the Shakib Al Hasan-led side.

Reflecting on Pakistan's batting performances at the T20 World Cup 2022, former Pakistani all-rounder Afridi has urged Babar to take the No.3 position in the top-order. "Haris ko humey utilize karney ki zaroorat hai. Babar No.3 par aa sakta hai. Thoda sa change krey Babar apney aap ko. Ye koi zaroori nahi hai aap he ne opening karni hai ya upar se likhwakey laye ho ki tumney he opening karni hai. Change karo, thoda sa captain decisions leta hai. Thodi si batting mein mujhe fikar nazar arhi hai (Babar Azam needs to listen to suggestions. We need to use Mohammad Haris with fielding restrictions. Babar Azam should drop to number three position. His batting position is not set in stone. A captain should take such decisions for the team)," former all-rounder Afridi told Samaa TV.

Babar failed to bank on his start against Bangladesh as the Pakistan captain perished for 25 off 33 balls. The under-fire Pakistani opener will hope to lead from the front when the 2009 champions meet Kane Williamson-led New Zealand in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup on Wednesday.

"You look at Iftikhar or Shan Masood and you can see their intention in their body language, that they are looking to hit the ball. We need that kind of intention, that kind of cricket. What's the point of scoring a run-a-ball 30 or 35 if you can't finish the game having used up that many deliveries?," Afridi added.

