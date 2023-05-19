'Thought this would be my last match. It was embarrassing': Rahul Tewatia's sensational revelation on IPL classic

Rahul Tewatia became a household name during the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League, when he wreaked havoc on Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) during a league game. Tewatia had made a horrid start to his innings in the 227-run chase, as he was playing on 17 off 23 deliveries, with only three overs remaining in the innings. The Royals still required 61 runs to win off the next three overs when the Kings – then led by KL Rahul – brought in Sheldon Cottrell into the attack. Gujrat Titans' Rahul Tewatia plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Gujrat Titans in Mumbai, India, Friday, May 12, 2023. (AP Photo /Rajanish Kakade)(AP)

In a stunning display of power-hitting, Tewatia turned the game on its head with five sixes in an over, racing to 47 off 29 and taking the Royals past the 200-run mark at the end of the 18th. RR eventually won the game by five wickets, chasing the target down with four overs to spare.

Tewatia became an overnight sensation following the innings and last year, fetched INR 9 crore in the IPL auction as he was bought by the Gujarat Titans. He was instrumental in the side's title-winning campaign, and played important cameo knocks in the ongoing season as well. However, the 29-year-old all-rounder has now admitted that he thought his career was “finished” when he wasn't able to hit boundaries during the knock against Punjab.

During a chat with Gaurav Kapur on Gujarat Titans' podcast, Tewatia reflected on the knock and stated that he had assumed the worst during the innings.

“Every game is different. Even if you look at Sharjah innings, it hadn't started well. I wasn't just stuck; it was humiliation. It was embarrassing, almost rock bottom. I think I'd scored only 8 runs off 17 balls. How much I'd try, I wasn't able to hit even simple full tosses,” Tewatia recalled.

"There were all kinds of thoughts in my head. I even thought that this would be my last IPL match. I swear this was what I felt. Pressure was getting to me, considering I'd only scored 7 or 8 runs. It could be my last IPL match, the world sees this tournament.

"Since I was already rock bottom, I thought it couldn't get worse. 61 was needed off 3 overs, and (Sheldon) Cottrell came in to bowl. The only way was to go for it. The first ball connected, I heaved a sigh of relief, second connected and it increased my confidence. After the third six, Robin Uthappa bhai, who was at the other end, he said that I will hit in every ball of that over.

“The ‘Desi Jaat’ in me woke up. The moment he bowled, I slogged over mid wicket. The one that I missed was in the slot too. When I saw highlights, I realised it could've gone for six too, but because the way I hit the first four sixes, I got overenthusiastic,” Tewatia said.

This year, Tewatia has faced only 47 deliveries so far, but has scored 80 runs; his role has primarily been to slog in the final overs of the game. Thanks to Titans' impressive batting performances this year, Tewatia got an opportunity to bat in only five matches so far. The side has already qualified for the playoffs and will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the final league game of the season on Sunday night.

