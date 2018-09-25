Three Indians teaching Aussies how to tackle Pakistani spinners

Australia are all set for their tour of UAE, where they will take on Pakistan in a two-Test series. The tour is an important one for an Australian team, which is undergoing a cultural transition under captain Tim Paine and head coach Justin Langer.

This is the first full series that the new-look Australian team will play since the controversial series against South Africa, during which then captain Steven Smith and vice-captain David Warner were found guilty of being part of a ball-tampering controversy and were eventually banned from international cricket for a year.

The Aussies are going into the series with several new faces and it is imperative for these players to know what they will combat on the dry surfaces in the middle-east. Pakistan are expected to test the inexperienced Australian batting with a lot of spin and that is exactly why Cricket Australia has flown in three Indian experts to train the team on how to deal with quality spin.

Former India all-rounder Sridharan Sriram has been a spin consultant with the Aussies earlier as well, and he has been called up again by Cricket Australia. Sriram has brought with him two wrist-spinners; leggie Pardeep Sahu, who played alongside Aaron Finch in the IPL for Kings XI Punjab , and left-arm wrist spinner KK Jiyas, who trained with the Australians on their one-day tour of India a year ago.

These three Indians have been working hard in the nets with the Australians over the past few days and their inputs are of high value to the team. Experienced medium pacer Peter Siddle, who has been recalled to the national team after a long gap, told cricket.com.au that the Indians have been of great help in the preparations.

“We’re pretty lucky that our spin bowling coach Sri is from India and gladly dragged over a couple of mates of his from back home.”

“They’re experienced and they’re very good bowlers in their own right. They’re putting in a good contest in the nets, they’re bowling a lot of overs,” Siddle said.

“In the past we’ve come into series, worked hard on spin, but not specifically on (their opponents’) bowling, what deliveries they bowl and the cues to watch as a batter.

“They (Pakistan) have got two star leg-spinners, Yasir Shah – who we’ve played before, he’s a great player – and Shadab Khan, who’s been playing and we expect to line up,” Siddle added further.

The last time Australia played Pakistan in the UAE, they were beaten 0-2 in October 2014. The two Pakistani spinners, Zulfiqar Babar (14) and Yasir Shah (12), played a key role in dismantling the Aussies.

The Aussies have since then lost Test series in Sri Lanka and India, and only managed to draw one in Bangladesh.

First Published: Sep 25, 2018 14:58 IST