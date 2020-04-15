e-paper
Cricket / 'Threw Ravi Shastri in the pool': Javed Miandad recalls story during Pakistan's tour of India

'Threw Ravi Shastri in the pool': Javed Miandad recalls story during Pakistan's tour of India

Speaking in a Youtube video, Miandad recalled that the players did not have much to do in the hotel, so they spent their time putting colours on each other and throwing each other in the pool.

cricket Updated: Apr 15, 2020 12:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Ravi Shastri and Javed Miandad.
File image of Ravi Shastri and Javed Miandad.
         

Former Pakistan captain Javed Miandad on Wednesday recalled the hilarious encounter when both Pakistan cricket team and Indian cricket team played Holi together at a hotel in Bengaluru. Speaking in a Youtube video, Miandad recalled that the players did not have much to do in the hotel during Pakistan’s tour of India, so they spent their time putting colours on each other and throwing each other in the pool.

Also read: ‘Was scared to bowl doosra’: Saqlain recalls dismissing Sachin in 1999 Test

“During the Bangalore Test, both the teams were staying in the same hotel. There was not much to do around there. In the evening, we all used to spend time together. It was around Holi season,” Miandad recalled. 

“People started playing Holi in the hotel. I remember we even entered Imran Khan’s room and everyone was putting colours on each other. We did not even leave Indian cricketers. They, of course, had no problems,” he added.

The former right-handed batsman further recalled that he picked up Ravi Shastri from his room and threw him in the swimming pool. “Ravi Shastri was hiding himself. We entered his room, and we picked him up and we threw him in the pool. All of us really enjoyed together,” he said.

Also read: Don’t win matches by sledging, Clarke’s statements were ridiculous: Former India opener

Miandad further called it as Pakistan’s best tour and said that everyone should participate in each other’s festivals. “It was Pakistan’s best tour. We were invited everywhere. We all celebrated Holi together. Everyone should participate in each other’s festivals. I don’t see no harm in it,” he said.

“I was always thrown in the water. We were pushing each other in the pool. We used to have so much fun,” he signed off.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

