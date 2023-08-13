Tilak at 3 again? Jaiswal, Gill to retain opening roles in decider - India’s predicted XI for 5th T20I vs West Indies

India defeated West Indies by nine wickets in the fourth T20I to level their ongoing five-match series, in Florida. The win helped India set up a thriller for the fifth T20I, which is scheduled for Sunday (August 13). India's Yashasvi Jaiswal (R) and Shubman Gill (C) in action.(AFP)

Chasing a target of 179 runs, India reached 179/1 in 17 overs, courtesy of an unbeaten knock of 84 runs off 51 deliveries. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill bounced back to form with a knock of 77 runs off 47 balls. For the West Indies, Romario Shepherd took a wicket.

Initially, the hosts posted 178/8 in 20 overs and Arshdeep Singh was in hot form, taking three wickets. Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav scalped two dismissals for the visitors. Also, Shimron Hetmyer played a knock of 61 runs off 39 balls for West Indies.

Speaking after the win, captain Hardik Pandya said, "There is no doubt in their (Gill and Jaiswal) skill set. Going forward, we'll have to take responsibility as a batting group and help out our bowlers. Bowlers win matches. If they can get you a couple of wickets, you can control the game. Shubman and Yashasvi were brilliant. The way they ran in this heat ... and ... making sure they finished the job, it was very pleasing to see. I like to captain how I see the game. I like to go with my instincts."

"We lost two games but the first game, it was our own error, we were cruising quite well, we messed it up in the last four overs and didn't cross the line. We didn't do much different in the next two games. All these games gives us a lot of confidence. We had to pull up our socks and play good cricket, that's exactly what the boys did. In T20 cricket, no one's favourite. You have to turn up and play good cricket. You got to respect the opposition. They were 2-0 up because they played better cricket than us. Tomorrow we turn up and do exactly what we did today and hope for the best," he further added.

The fifth and final T20I, which will be the decider, will see Hardik go ahead with his winning combination from the fourth fixture. Yashasvi, who failed to impress in his white-ball debut in the third T20I, is expected to open the batting order with Shubman Gill. Jaiswal was at his brilliant best in the fourth T20I, clattering 11 fours, three sixes and also remained unbeaten. Meanwhile, Gill found his footing with a good half-century.

Tilak Varma, who was key in the third T20I and began the comeback, will be slotted in at no.3, followed by Suryakumar Yadav in no. 5. Hardik will bat at no. 6 and is also expected to bowl four overs. Sanju Samson will don the wicketkeeper role and will bat at no. 7, followed by Axar Patel in no. 8. Meanwhile, the tailenders are expected to be Kuldeep, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal and Mukesh Kumar. The spin duties will be shared by Axar, Kuldeep and Chahal. Meanwhile, the pace battery will be formed by Mukesh, Hardik and Arshdeep.

Here is India’s predicted XI:

Openers: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill

Middle Order: Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON