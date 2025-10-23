Tilak Varma reveals shocking rhabdomyolysis diagnosis after first IPL stint: 'IV line wasn't going in...'

Tilak Varma, who played a pivotal role in India's victory in the 2025 Asia Cup edition, made a shocking revelation as he opened up about a major health scare he experienced in 2022. The 22-year-old left-handed batter spoke about how he was diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis, a rare condition caused by rapid muscle breakdown. The youngster expressed gratitude to the Mumbai Indians management and franchise owner, Akash Ambani, for ensuring the best healthcare facilities. Tilak Varma makes a shocking revelation about his diagnosis(AP)

It must be stated that Tilak Varma has been a vital cog in the Mumbai Indians squad over the last few years, and he was even retained by the franchise ahead of the 2024 season. His performances in the tournament went a long way in Tilak earning a national call-up.

"I haven't opened up about this to anyone. After my first IPL, I had some health problems. I wanted to be fit. These things have not come out. I was diagnosed with something called Rhabdomyolysis, in which muscle breakdowns happen. I had in me that I wanted to be in the Test team, was playing domestic cricket, A series, a camp was going on," said Tilak on the latest Breakfast of Champions episode.

"Even on rest days, I was in the gym. I wanted to be the fittest player in the world and an excellent fielder, so I wasn't quite focusing on recovery. I was taking ice baths, but I was not giving my body the proper time to recover. I was pushing myself even on rest days. So, the muscle was overstrained and it broke down. The nerves became quite hard," he added.

The Player of the Match in the Asia Cup 2025 final then revealed how Akash Ambani dialled up Jay Shah immediately upon finding the severity of the issue.

"Mumbai Indians were there with me, and I was playing the A series in Bangladesh. I pushed myself for a hundred, and my eyes started tearing up. My fingers weren't at all moving. Everything became so hard, it felt like a stone. I had to retire hurt, gloves had to be cut off because fingers weren't moving," said Tilak.

"Immediately, I got a call from Akash Ambani. He spoke to the BCCI, which was very helpful. Thanks to Jay Shah, sir. I was immediately admitted to the hospital. The doctors told me that if I had delayed by even a few hours, the consequences could have been catastrophic. Even the IV line needle wasn't going in. The needle was breaking. My condition was very bad in the hospital. My mother was with me," he added.

What's next for Tilak Varma?

It is worth mentioning that Tilak made his T20I debut for India after a stellar Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season for the Mumbai Indians. Ever since his debut, Tilak has played four ODIs and 32 T20Is, to date. The biggest moment in his career came on September 28 when he played a match-winning knock in the Asia Cup final against Pakistan.

Tilak will next be seen in action in the upcoming five-match T20I series against Australia, beginning October 29. He departed for Australia on Thursday afternoon alongside

