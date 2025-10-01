Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube rub salt into Pakistan's wounds, celebrate Asia Cup heroics by lifting fake trophies

An Asia Cup which was full of controversy also ended with controversy, as the victorious Indian team was forced not to enjoy a well-deserved trophy lift after going unbeaten throughout the tournament. The battle lines which were drawn between India and Pakistan leaked into the final presentations, as PCB chief and Pakistan minister for the interior Mohsin Naqvi also tripled up as the chair for the Asian Cricket Council, and left Dubai International Stadium with the Asia Cup and the players’ medals after the men in blue refused to accept their silverware from him. Tilak Varma and Shivam Dube saw the funny side of not getting to lift the Asia Cup trophy after their heroic performance.

This has become a point of contention, but also one which India’s younger generation of players sees the funny side of. Knowing that ultimately history will reflect on them as the champions after a fine effort, there were no tears spilt over the lack of silverware, as they enjoyed the glory which comes with a tournament victory, and also took the opportunity to rub some salt into the wounds of Pakistan’s hierarchy as they played their part in some banter following the win.

Returning home as triumphant heroes in India’s victory in the final with their crucial late partnership in the chase, both Tilak Varma and Shivam Dube took to social media to celebrate their part in the victory with friends and family. Tilak, who won player of the match for a gutsy 69*, shared a reel on Instagram in which he celebrated in a raucous manner alongside some friends while pretending to lift a trophy.

Similarly, Shivam Dube shared a wholesome video in which he took a small home-made trophy, and lifted it alongside members of his family. Dube’s crucial knock of 33 switched the momentum in India’s favour after Pakistan were narrowly in front during the chase. ‘Finally,’ wrote a cheeky Dube in the caption.

These are not the first players to use such an act in an ironic way, with the entire Indian team having lifted a fake trophy after the Asia Cup officials had left the stadium. Similarly, opening duo of Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma posted an Instagram story in which they posed together while ‘holding’ an emoji of a trophy rather than the real thing.

Ultimately, the last laugh belongs to India – and as they say, he who laughs last laughs the loudest.