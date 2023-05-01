Tim David makes big 'sleepless nights' revelation on Rohit Sharma after six hat-trick against RR in 1000th IPL tie

Tim David ensured that a dramatic night on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium ended with a big crescendo of action. The Mumbai Indians had made a good fist of chasing a target of 213 against the Rajasthan Royals in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) game between the two sides. It came down to them needing 15 runs to win off the last over that was being bowled by Jason Holder. David Was on strike and he ended up smoking the first three balls of the over for a six each, thus helping MI go past the line. It was the highest successful chase of all time in the IPL at the Wankhede Stadium. David is widely expected as MI's replacement for Pollard in the finishing role

David has been widely rated as the player who would replace Kieron Pollard for MI in the finishing role that the former West Indies captain vacated. He had largely middling returns with the bat prior to Sunday's win and he admitted after the game that it felt good to contribute to the team's success.

“This season I have been sitting and watching you and Surya (Suryakumar Yadav) smacking the ball around,” David can be heard telling Tilak Varma in a video uploaded on the IPL website. Varma, who has been the form player for much of the season for MI, finished the game unbeaten with David, although it wasn't his most fluid innings. The pair shared a stand of 62 runs in just 23 balls for the fifth wicket. “I am so excited to be having an impact and put in a performance for the team. It's nice having your trust at the other end,” he said.

“Feeling amazing. Great to have gotten over the line, with your running down at the other end. Great feeling, can't get better. Some days we have different rhythms. Today you weren't in your rhythm but you played some important shots as well,” he said.

David also joked that it is nice to give captain Rohit Sharma, who celebrated his 35th birthday on Sunday, a reason to be happy considering he hadn't been able to perform consistently with the bat prior to the win against RR. “A very happy birthday to our skipper Rohit. We have been giving him sleepless nights by not playing very well so finally tonight, we have got something to celebrate for him,” he said.

