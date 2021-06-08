'Tim Southee has dismissed him ten times': Virat Kohli's coach on one 'point of concern' for India captain

As India gear up for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand, India captain Virat Kohli is expected to play a major role in the contest. The right-handed batsman is regarded as one of the best batsmen in the world and even though, Kohli has not been able to get a hundred in over a year, fans believe that he can reach the mark in the WTC final in Southampton.

But one major hurdle for Kohli has to be New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee who has a great record against the India captain. In a recent interaction on India News, Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma explained why he has struggled against Southee and admitted it is a point of concern for the India skipper.

"It is not that Virat Kohli doesn't know where he has made a mistake but despite that Southee has dismissed him ten times, so it is definitely a point of concern and I feel Virat will work on this and leave more balls outside the off-stump," he said.

"The nagging length which Southee bowls, you need to decide if you have to play or leave the ball. He is bowling very well and his ball is swinging nicely. He becomes unplayable if it is even a slightly helpful wicket.

"This contest has been going on for a long time, from the under-19 days when they were playing together, Southee for New Zealand and Kohli for India. So, somewhere or the other Southee has been seen bowling with a very good strategy against Virat.

"Because of that only he has dismissed him ten times. The cover drive is Virat's favorite shot. So Virat will have to think about showing restraint while playing the cover drive because he has got out in the slips quite a few times while playing that shot," he signed off.