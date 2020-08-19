‘Time for me to start looking after myself’: Colin Munro on future plans

cricket

On his day, New Zealand opener Colin Munro can take out any opposition in the world. Munro has scored three T20 centuries in his career, and this is why he is seen as a threat by every opposition whenever he comes out to bat in the shortest format. But after an insipid showing at the World Cup last year, in which he scored just 125 runs in 6 games, there are doubts whether he still has a spot in the ODI team.

The 33-year-old was not given a central contract by New Zealand cricket in May this year and his international future now appears to be doubtful, with the T20 World Cup postponed to next year.

Munro who is currently playing for Trinbago Knight Riders in Caribbean Premier League 2020,says he wants to focus on T20s at the moment, and decide on his future afterwards.

“I missed out on a contract for New Zealand this year. It sort of shows me that they chose other players ahead of me in one day cricket and that’s acceptable. It’s time for me now to also start looking after myself and my family and what the best decision that is moving forward,” Munro was quoted as saying by cricket.com.

“I am 33, probably got another two years of good cricket in me and then I can reassess my goals after that. So try to play as much T20 cricket as I can over the next little while and see where that puts me on at the end of next year,” Munro added.