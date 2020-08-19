e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 19, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / ‘Time for me to start looking after myself’: Colin Munro on future plans

‘Time for me to start looking after myself’: Colin Munro on future plans

Colin Munro who is currently playing for Trinbago Knight Riders in Caribbean Premier League 2020,says he wants to focus on T20s at the moment, and decide on his future afterwards.

cricket Updated: Aug 19, 2020 08:12 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
New Zealand's Colin Munro bats during the Twenty/20 cricket international between India and New Zealand at Bay Oval in Mt Maunganui, New Zealand, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020.
New Zealand's Colin Munro bats during the Twenty/20 cricket international between India and New Zealand at Bay Oval in Mt Maunganui, New Zealand, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020.(AP)
         

On his day, New Zealand opener Colin Munro can take out any opposition in the world. Munro has scored three T20 centuries in his career, and this is why he is seen as a threat by every opposition whenever he comes out to bat in the shortest format. But after an insipid showing at the World Cup last year, in which he scored just 125 runs in 6 games, there are doubts whether he still has a spot in the ODI team.

The 33-year-old was not given a central contract by New Zealand cricket in May this year and his international future now appears to be doubtful, with the T20 World Cup postponed to next year.

Munro who is currently playing for Trinbago Knight Riders in Caribbean Premier League 2020,says he wants to focus on T20s at the moment, and decide on his future afterwards.

“I missed out on a contract for New Zealand this year. It sort of shows me that they chose other players ahead of me in one day cricket and that’s acceptable. It’s time for me now to also start looking after myself and my family and what the best decision that is moving forward,” Munro was quoted as saying by cricket.com.

“I am 33, probably got another two years of good cricket in me and then I can reassess my goals after that. So try to play as much T20 cricket as I can over the next little while and see where that puts me on at the end of next year,” Munro added.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Democrats nominate Joe Biden as candidate for US Presidential Elections 2020
Democrats nominate Joe Biden as candidate for US Presidential Elections 2020
Curbs at rallies, booths likely in first Covid-19 polls
Curbs at rallies, booths likely in first Covid-19 polls
Mild Covid-19 cases can produce strong T cell response: Study
Mild Covid-19 cases can produce strong T cell response: Study
Cancer cases could increase by 12% in next 5 years: ICMR
Cancer cases could increase by 12% in next 5 years: ICMR
New immunity insights a boost against Covid-19
New immunity insights a boost against Covid-19
Top navy officials set for 3-day conference amid border row with China
Top navy officials set for 3-day conference amid border row with China
Delhi wakes up to heavy rainfall
Delhi wakes up to heavy rainfall
Covid update: Dharavi model in Philippines; Australia to manufacture vaccine
Covid update: Dharavi model in Philippines; Australia to manufacture vaccine
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputAmit ShahMS Dhoni

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In