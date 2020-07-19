e-paper
Home / Cricket / 'To be honest, I am really worried': Irfan Pathan expresses concern over fitness of fast bowlers

‘To be honest, I am really worried’: Irfan Pathan expresses concern over fitness of fast bowlers

There are still doubts lingering over the fitness of the fast bowlers in India. They weren’t able to maintain their practice routines during the previous months due to the countrywide lockdown imposed to contain the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. And that has former pacer Irfan Pathan concerned.

cricket Updated: Jul 19, 2020 13:10 IST
The Covid-19 pandemic brought about an abrupt halt in international cricket. The sport which usually sees only a week or two’s break between series was completely halted for months due lockdowns imposed by various governments. After months of staying indoors, players were finally allowed to practice outdoors to work on their fitness. International cricket also made its return last week with West Indies travelling to England for a three-match Test series.

Pathan feels the fast bowlers will take at least four to six weeks to get back into rhythm when they return to action after the coronavirus hiatus.

While pacer Shardul Thakur resumed training in May in Boisar in Maharashtra last month, Rishabh Pant, Suresh Raina too have recently hit the nets in Ghaziabad.

Among others, Cheteshwar Pujara, Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Shami and Ishant Sharma too have resumed training.

“To be honest, I am really worried about the fast bowlers,” said Pathan, who has played 29 Tests and 120 ODIs for India, on Star Sports.

“Going forward, they might need 4-6 weeks to get going themselves. It’s a tough job and if you are bowling 140-150 kmph, running about 25 yards to bowl one ball at a time and then keep bowling for a few overs.

“Your body gets stiff, injury management will be key as well because I think for any fast bowler to get back into the rhythm, it takes at least 4-6 weeks, so I think fast bowlers will have to be a little more careful than the spinners or the batsmen,” he added.

