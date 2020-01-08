Tom Latham ruled out of India T20Is, Trent Boult doubtful

cricket

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 18:10 IST

New Zealand were dealt with a big blow before the start of their home series against India as wicket-keeper batsman Tom Latham was ruled out of T20I series starting from January 24. Latham fractured his little finger during the recently-concluded Test series against Australia and will take minimum four weeks to recover, which effectively rules him out of the five-match T20I series against India slated to take place between January 24 and February 2. Pace spearhead Trent Boult too is in a race against time to get for the India series.

The 27-year-old Latham broke his right little finger while claiming the catch of Marnus Labuschagne on day four of the third and final Test between Australia and New Zealand in Sydney, ruling him out for days.

“An X-ray has confirmed a fractured finger for Tom Latham. He will require approximately four weeks of rehabilitation after the fracture to his right pinky finger,” New Zealand Cricket said in a statement.

“The injury occurred on the fourth day of the Sydney Test when he claimed the final catch before the Australian declaration,” it added.

Boult was ruled out of the final Test between New Zealand and Australia after fracturing his right hand when he was struck on the gloves by a Mitchell Starc delivery and coach Gary Stead said the pacer was “touch-and-go to be available” for the Twenty20 series against India.

“Boult has been resting his broken right-hand and will return to bowling later this week,” Stead said in a statement on Wednesday.

“He’ll be touch-and-go to be available for the Indian T20 series later this month and we’ll continue to monitor him closely over the next few weeks,” he added.

After suffering an 0-3 Test series loss to Australia, New Zealand are set to host India this month.

(With agency inputs)