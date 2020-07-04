e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 04, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Top Australia cricketers agree on revenue projections

Top Australia cricketers agree on revenue projections

Australia’s leading players are paid on a revenue-sharing model which means the revenue projection eventually might impact salaries for contracted men and women.

cricket Updated: Jul 04, 2020 09:42 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Sydney
Australia's Steve Smith, David Warner and Mitchell Starc celebrate
Australia's Steve Smith, David Warner and Mitchell Starc celebrate (Action Images via Reuters)
         

Australia’s top cricketers have reached agreement with Cricket Australia that it should postpone its assessment of future revenue during the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic.

The agreement announced Saturday ended a one month impasse which followed the national body’s projection in June of an almost 50 percent drop in revenue in the 2020-2021 financial year. Cricket Australia has now removed the forecast and the Australian Cricketers’ Association has withdrawn its notice of dispute over the Australian Cricket Revenue (ACR) forecast.

Australia’s leading players are paid on a revenue-sharing model which means the revenue projection eventually might impact salaries for contracted men and women.

Cricket Australia was required under a memorandum of understanding with the players’ union to provide a revenue projection by the end of April. It was then agreed to defer the projection for a month. Under the new agreement CA will be able to provide a new projection later in the financial year when the prospects for the coming summer are clearer.

Cricket Australia officials are hopeful its big revenue-earners — a tour by India and the Big Bash League — will be able to be played in full stadiums. But a spike in coronavirus cases in Victoria state has caused new uncertainty and it is unlikely the Twenty20 World Cup will go ahead.

“Calculating revenue projections 12 months ahead during a once-in-a-century pandemic has not been without its challenges,” CA said in a statement. “But we believe we have arrived at a position that provides all parties with greater certainty about how to navigate the next year.

“The ACR will be reassessed in due course, providing time to better assess the financial impact of the pandemic and calculate a clear projection for the year ahead.”

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Faces of terror: Why India banned 9 Khalistan-linked terrorists in 5 countries
Faces of terror: Why India banned 9 Khalistan-linked terrorists in 5 countries
NSA Doval coordinated PM Modi’s surprise Nimu visit
NSA Doval coordinated PM Modi’s surprise Nimu visit
India’s Covid-19 vaccines ready for human trials: All you need to know about Covaxin and ZyCoV-D
India’s Covid-19 vaccines ready for human trials: All you need to know about Covaxin and ZyCoV-D
Hackers post NHAI data online, say there’s more
Hackers post NHAI data online, say there’s more
Indo-China stand-off: Global support for India grows
Indo-China stand-off: Global support for India grows
WHO says first alerted to coronavirus by its office, not China
WHO says first alerted to coronavirus by its office, not China
`Huge bummer’: US will test Americans’ discipline
`Huge bummer’: US will test Americans’ discipline
From Hamilton to Captain America, here are three films to watch on July 4
From Hamilton to Captain America, here are three films to watch on July 4
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In