Top-five memorable spells by Indian bowlers in Australia

In cricket, Test matches are won by picking 20 wickets with bowlers usually thriving in home conditions and challenged when playing abroad, especially on Australian soil, where the challenges are numerous. Despite these hurdles, a few Indian bowlers have produced some iconic and match-winning performances. Mohammed Shami (C) celebrates with team-mates after taking a wicket in Perth during India's tour of Australia in 2018.(AFP)

From the spin mastery of BS Chandrasekhar to the pace skills of Mohammed Shami, let's take a look at the top-five spells by Indian bowlers Down Under.

BS Chandrasekhar

BS Chandrasekhar delivered a career-defining performance in the third Test of the 1977-78 series at Melbourne, claiming identical figures of 6 for 52 in both innings and playing a pivotal role in India's historic 222-run victory. This match was particularly significant as it marked India’s first-ever win on Australian soil, bringing them back into the series after trailing 2-0. Chandrasekhar's masterful leg-spin dismantled the Aussie lineup, particularly in the second innings, where his incisive bowling bundled the hosts out for 164.

Kapil Dev

Kapil Dev's 8 for 106 at Adelaide in the first Test of the 1985-86 India's tour of Australia is still the best Test bowling figure by an Indian bowler in Australia. Facing a strong Australian batting lineup, Kapil bowled with outstanding control, restricting them to 381 in the first innings. Known for his precise seam movement and swing bowling, Kapil troubled the Australian batters. Despite India securing a lead with a formidable 520 in response, the match ended in a draw, with Kapil’s spell being a memorable one in foreign conditions.

Anil Kumble’s 8 for 141 in the 2003-04 series at Sydney was a display of great spin bowling with grit and tenacity. Following Sachin Tendulkar’s unbeaten 241 and VVS Laxman's 178, which helped India declare at 705 for 7, Kumble broke the Australian top-order resistance, dismissing key players including Ricky Ponting and Justin Langer. His accurate spin bowling put Australia under the pump, nearly setting India up for a win in a series that eventually ended in a historic 1-1 draw.

Ajit Agarkar

In the 2003 Adelaide Test, Ajit Agarkar produced his best career figures of 6 for 41, an effort that proved crucial in sealing India’s victory in the second Test. His wickets included key players such as Ricky Ponting, whose wicket for a duck was crucial in breaking the opposition’s resistance. Agarkar's memorable spell is often overshadowed by Rahul Dravid's brilliant 233 in the same match, but it was his bowling that gave India a rare overseas win.

The latest entrant in this elite list is Mohammed Shami’s 6 for 56 in the 2018 Perth Test, which was India’s first six-wicket haul by a pacer in Australia since Agarkar's Adelaide performance. Shami’s spell brought India within striking distance despite a first-innings batting collapse. Though India fell short in the chase, his aggressive fast bowling reaffirmed India's growing pace-bowling reputation and played a part in their eventual series win.