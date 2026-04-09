Tough IPL run, but Sanju Samson delivers off field, gifts ₹40K phone to fan in surprise Kerala encounter

Even as runs have dried up for Sanju Samson in the Indian Premier League 2026, the Chennai Super Kings batter has won hearts off the field with a touching gesture in Kerala. Chennai Super Kings' Sanju Samson during a warm-up session before the start of the Indian Premier League 2026 match against Punjab Kings (ANI Pic Service)

A roadside encounter turned into a memorable moment when Samson gifted a fan a brand-new smartphone, reportedly worth around ₹40,000. The incident took place near Punchappadam School on the Mundur–Thootha road in Palakkad, as per reports.

Samson was travelling from Kozhikode to Coimbatore and had briefly stopped his car around 5:15 pm to take a phone call. At the same time, Shabareesh, a cable technician from Katampazhippuram, along with his friend Manikandan, was heading to a nearby ground in Mangalankunnu to play cricket when they noticed a familiar face inside a parked vehicle.

The duo turned back and realised it was Samson. The cricketer, who was on a video call, gestured for them to wait. After finishing the call, he interacted warmly with them, asking about their well-being and even offering to click a picture.

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Shabareesh took a selfie using his phone, which had a damaged display. Noticing this, Samson opened the back of his car and handed him a new smartphone. After a brief chat, the cricketer resumed his journey, leaving the fan and his friends pleasantly surprised by the unexpected act of kindness.