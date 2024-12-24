'Travid Head treated Jasprit Bumrah like any other bowler': Chappell's bold assessment adds fuel to fire before MCG Test

Jasprit Bumrah and Travis Head have stood out in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. While Bumrah has taken 21 wickets, Travis Head is the leading run-scorer with 409 runs. The left-handed Australia batter has so far registered two centuries. After his ton at Gabba, Ravi Shastri aptly described Head as turning out to be a "headache" for India. Greg Chappell says Travis Head has "nullified" the threat of Jasprit Bumrah. (Photo by DAVID GRAY / AFP) (AFP)

Former Australia batter Greg Chappell reckons that Travis Head has "nullified" the threat of Bumrah.

The Indian speedster has already taken two fifers in the ongoing series, and his eight-wicket haul during the opening Test in Perth helped India register an emphatic 295-run win.

“Head’s performances against Jasprit Bumrah in this series exemplify his fearless approach," Chappell wrote in his column for the Sydney Morning Herald.

“While most batsmen struggle to survive Bumrah’s unorthodox action, sharp pace, and relentless accuracy, Head has treated him like any other bowler," he added.

Head might have scored more than 400 runs in the ongoing series, but Bumrah has dismissed him twice.

'Nullified his threat'

Travis Head has been at his attacking best in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which currently stands at level terms 1-1. The left-hander played a knock of 140 in Adelaide to help Australia register a comfortable win by ten wickets.

He then scored 152 in the first innings of the Gabba Test to put Australia in a comfortable position. However, the rain forced the contest to end in a draw.

"By playing with intent and looking to score off Bumrah, Head has not only nullified his threat but disrupted his rhythm. His ability to dispatch short deliveries with authority and drive fuller ones with precision has been remarkable, underscoring the strides he has made," Chappell said.

Head has always brought out the best in himself against India. He had earlier scored centuries against the same opponent in the finals of the World Test Championship and the 50-over World Cup.

Chappell believes that Travis Head can be the next Australian captain, as he is currently the "most improved" batter in world cricket.

"By choosing to bat with a scoring mindset, he has unlocked a level of consistency and impact that eludes many of his peers," Chappell said.

"I believe Travis to be the most improved batter in world cricket in the past three years and in becoming so, has firmed in favouritism to be the next Australian captain," he added.