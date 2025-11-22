Travis Head says ‘sorry’ to 60,000 people for hammering England and ending Ashes Test in two days

Australia’s Travis Head apologised to the 60,000 fans who bought Day 3 tickets for the first Ashes Test in Perth, as the match finished inside two extraordinary days. Head’s blistering 123 propelled Australia to an eight-wicket victory, mowing down England’s target of 205 in just 28.2 overs in a match defined by momentum swings, outstanding display of fast bowling, and one decisive innings. Travis Head gave Australia a 1-0 lead in the Ashes(AFP)

“I almost feel sorry for the 60,000 people who bought tickets for tomorrow,” Head said after Australia wrapped up the match with two days to spare. “It’s been unbelievable. The emotions are pretty high… To be able to contribute the way I did, it feels pretty special.”

Head, unexpectedly promoted to open the innings in Australia’s chase, revealed that the idea had actually been floated just before the chase.

“About two years ago!” he laughed when asked when the decision was made. “Nah, honestly, I was happy to do it. It doesn’t bother me too much. We’d spoken about it — we know what England’s short-ball plans look like. The coaching staff and Patty (Cummins) had a few ideas, and this was one of them. Nice that it worked out today.”

He said the final call was a shared one.

“Bit of everyone — coach, captain, a few senior players. A couple of options were thrown around the room. I was keen, and there was support for it. Could’ve easily been Marnus facing the first over too. But the thinking was right: get out there, trust the plans, and see what happens. And today it paid off.”

The decision turned out to be a masterstroke as Head blasted a 69-ball century - the fastest in the fourth innings of a Test. Head admitted he expected England to test him with relentless short bowling.

“I was. That’s a seriously good bowling attack and we knew the short stuff was coming. My plan was just to play to the breeze, hit with it when I could, give myself room, pull when it was there. I wasn’t sure exactly how it would pan out, but today it came off.”

But even after he took control of the chase, he said a century was the last thing on his mind.

“Not a chance. No way. Yesterday looked seriously tough out there. I’ve had a couple of 90s on this ground before… so to get the hundred here, on a wicket that can crack and get pretty scary, it means a lot.”

When the crowd rose for his hundred, Head admitted he barely knew how to react.

“I’m not great at taking it in. When I’m done, I just want to get off the field as fast as I can. Might’ve missed a few of the claps! But to get that reception… I’m very lucky. And even luckier that we won.”

The match, completed before the third day could even begin, has opened the Ashes in remarkable fashion, and Head believes the rapid finish has only heightened anticipation for what’s next.

“It’s always nice to start a series well… and with the way this game has gone, Brisbane is shaping up to be something else.”