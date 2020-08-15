Tributes pour in as MS Dhoni calls time on international career

cricket

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 22:21 IST

As Mahendra Singh Dhoni brought down the curtains on his international career, former players and politicians hailed one of India’s greatest cricket captains for his contribution to the game.

Union home minister Amit Shah gave a thumbs up to his “cool temperament” and said the world will miss his much acclaimed helicopter shots.

“I join millions of cricket fans across the globe to thank @msdhoni for his unparalleled contributions to Indian Cricket. His cool temperament has turned several hot encounters in India’s favour. Under his captaincy India was crowned World Champions twice in different formats,” Shah tweeted.

In another tweet, he wrote, “@msdhoni has mesmerized millions through his unique style of cricket. I hope he will continue to contribute towards strengthening Indian cricket in the times to come. Best wishes for his future endeavours. World cricket will miss the helicopter shots, Mahi!”

Another Union minister and former BCCI president Anurag Thakur said Dhoni’s legacy will inspire generations of cricketers.

“@msdhoni’s ‘Stumping’ has left a legendary ‘Stamp’ on Indian cricket and a legacy that will inspire generations of cricketers. “Captain Cool” will forever be “Not Out” in the hearts of Indians and cricket lovers around the world. All the best !” he said in a tweet.

Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and TDP boss N Chandrabau Naidu said Dhoni had made India proud and will be missed.

“I wish @msdhoni all the best as he embarks on a new journey in life. We will miss you donning the Indian jersey and giving us some of the best cricketing moments. You’ve made India proud and we value that very much. Farewell #MS Dhoni,” Naidu tweeted.

BCCI president and former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly whose record Dhoni broke to emerged India’s most successful team leader said his leadership qualities will be hard to match.

“It is the end of an era. What a player he (MS Dhoni) has been for the country & world cricket. His leadership qualities have been something, which will be hard to match, especially in the shorter format of the game,” Ganguly said according to ANI.

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren appealed to the BCCI to hold a farewell match for the legend.

“ I wish to appeal to BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) to hold a farewell match for MS Dhoni; Jharkhand would like to host it,” Soren said on Dhoni’s retirement from international cricket.

The Congress said Dhnoi’s batting and captaincy will always be remembered.

“Best wishes to Mahendra Singh Dhoni, World Cup winner who took Indian cricket to new heights in every format, His quickfire batting and captaincy will always be remembered,’ the party said in a tweet.