Tristan Stubbs' emotional admission on T20 World Cup final heartbreak vs India: 'Tried my best to forget but...'

South Africa’s rising all-rounder, Tristan Stubbs, is still coming to terms with the heart-wrenching defeat his team faced against India in the T20 World Cup final on June 29. For the Proteas, the final at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, was supposed to be a historic moment, but instead, it extended their agonizing wait for an ICC trophy, a stark contrast to India’s triumphant end to a 13-year drought. South Africa's Tristan Stubbs is bowled out by India's Axar Patel during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final(PTI)

Stubbs had been a key figure in South Africa’s journey to the final, consistently delivering when his team needed him most. Batting in the middle order, he scored 165 runs in 9 matches, showcasing his ability to step up under pressure. He looked threatening in the final, too, having scored 31 runs off 21 deliveries in the 177-run chase. However, he was removed by Axar Patel, who also plays alongside him at IPL franchise Delhi Capitals.

"T20 WC Final result comes up when you don't want it to. I've tried my best to forget, but it's not easy. Someone the other night told us about this and you're like, 'you don't have to tell us, if you feel bad for us'...Some things you don't want to remember," Stubbs told IOL, as quoted by India Today.

The final itself was a rollercoaster of emotions for the Proteas. With only 26 runs required from the last 24 balls and six wickets still in hand, South Africa appeared to be on the brink of victory. Stubbs and his teammates were confident, feeling that the long-awaited ICC title was finally within their grasp.

However, what followed was a masterclass in death bowling from India’s Jasprit Bumrah, supported by Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya, which completely altered the course of the game.

In a dramatic turn of events, the South African batters struggled to cope with the relentless pressure applied by India’s bowlers, leading to a stunning 7-run defeat. The narrow loss left the side in disbelief, and it seems the pain of that missed opportunity continues to linger.

South Africa returns to action vs West Indies

The Proteas will return to T20I action for the first time since the WC final defeat on Friday, when the side takes on the West Indies in Trinidad. All three matches of the T20I series will take place at the same venue.

Following the series, the side will travel to the United Arab Emirates next month, where it faces Afghanistan in a three-ODI series.