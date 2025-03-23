'Trying to win our first IPL match for years...': Rohit Sharma's honest message on-air minutes before CSK vs MI toss

Mumbai Indians’ struggles in season openers have been a long-running theme in the IPL, and ahead of their 2025 campaign, Rohit Sharma, the franchise's former captain, addressed the underlying pattern. Speaking moments before the toss against Chennai Super Kings, the franchise’s former skipper addressed MI’s tendency to start slow, having lost their opening fixture for 12 consecutive seasons. Rohit Sharma speaks to broadcasters before CSK clash(JioHotstar)

Despite their status as five-time champions, Mumbai’s first-match blues have been a recurring headache, with last year’s narrow defeat to Gujarat Titans extending the streak.

Rohit, who shares the record for most IPL titles as captain with MS Dhoni, emphasized that while the team is eager to snap the streak, there is no added pressure on the players.

With several new faces in the squad after the mega auction, the focus remains on settling in and executing their plans rather than being weighed down by past results.

“We have been trying for many years to win the first match. We came close a few times but it hasn't happened in many years,” Rohit told JioHotstar.

“The end goal matters more than the initial goal. We know we haven't won the first match for quite some time, (and) we will try to change that. It's a new team, we dont want to put too much pressure on ourselves. It's better we focus on our game,” said the former MI captain.

MI eye redemption

The franchise has historically been a slow starter but often finds its rhythm as the tournament progresses. However, the last year was among the worst for MI in their history, as they finished at the bottom of the table with only four wins in 14 matches.

The side entered IPL 2024 with controversy surrounding the captaincy change, with Hardik Pandya succeeding Rohit Sharma. Since the season ended, however, Hardik won over the fans with impressive performances for India, and will eye a redemption with the franchise as he leads MI for a second season this year.