'Turn everything into poison...': Sanju Samson's father hits out at 'small people' in KCA after Champions Trophy snub

Sanju Samson is among the players who have missed out on a spot in the Indian squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy. Samson's sensational recent form in T20Is had led to calls for him to be included in the squad, despite the his last ODI appearance being in December 2023. Samson's father has now blamed unnamed individuals with the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) for his son's exclusion. India's Sanju Samson reacts as he walks off the field after losing his wicket during the second T20 cricket match between South Africa and India at Kingsmead Cricket Stadium in Durban, South Africa, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)(AP)

“There are people within KCA who have something against my child,” Samson Viswanath is quoted as saying by Mathrubhumi. A key reason being cited for Samson not making the squad is that he didn't play the Vijay Hazare Trophy, which in turn happened because of him being excluded from the Kerala squad after he made himself unavailable for a training camp prior to the tournament.

“We’ve never spoken out against the association before, but this time it’s become too much. Sanju isn’t the only one who didn’t attend the camp, yet other players in the same situation were allowed to play," said Viswanath.

KCA president Jayesh George had hit out at Samson in the days after India's squad was announced, stating that the 30-year-old had made himself unavailable for the camp with a “one-line text”. However, Viswanath said that he doesn't lay the blame on George or KCA secretary Vinod S Kumar but some “small people”.

“It’s not about Jayesh George (KCA president) or Vinod (KCA secretary); it’s some small people in between who turn everything into poison over trivial matters," he said.

What the KCA president said about Samson

George was asked on MediaOne if Samson's exclusion from the Champions Trophy squad could've been because he didn't play the Vijay Hazare Trophy. “I am not sure if Samson missing the tournament was the reason he was excluded. The reason he was not added in the Vijay Hazare squad was because he sent a one-line text saying he would not be available for the 30-member preparatory camp. We were all of the impression that he would be leading the team since he is our white-ball captain and had led in the SMAT season as well," George said.

“So we went ahead and announced the squad and later he sent a message stating he is available for selection. Be it Sanju Samson or any other player, KCA has a policy in place that needs to be respected. We all know that Sanju does not need a camp to come into the squad, but is the Kerala team one that he can come and represent only when he feels like? How did Samson reach the Indian team, it was only through the KCA. That doesn’t mean you turn up only when you feel like for the Kerala team," he said.