Twitter comes down heavily on Ben Stokes for claiming Shubman Gill's catch in India vs England 3rd Test in Ahmedabad
England all-rounder Ben Stokes landed in the middle of a social media storm as Twitter users came down heavily on him after he claimed a catch of India opener Shubman Gill which replays suggested had touched the ground during the third Test match against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.
Stokes, who was standing at second slip when Stuart Broad found the outside edge of India opener Gill’s bat, appeared confident while claiming the low catch in the second over of the Indian innings in the post-tea session of the day-night Test.
The on-field umpires too ruled it in England and Stokes’ favour while sending it upstairs with the soft signal ‘out’.
The replays however, showed that the ball touched the ground when Stokes was picking the ball up.
The third umpire made a quick decision just after looking at one angle and decided that Stokes did not have anything beneath the ball.
Gill was adjudged not out which left bemused Stokes, who started shaking his head with a smirk on his face. Stokes’ reaction despite the correct decision did not go down well the fans as they took to Twitter to vent out their anger.
England captain Joe Root, Broad the bowler and Anderson too were not amused with the third umpire’s decision. The three senior cricketers were seen having an animated chat with umpire Chaudhary.
Axar Patel claimed a career-best 6-38 as he and spin colleague Ravichandran Ashwin skittled out England for 112 on the opening day to put India in charge.
Playing his 100th test, seamer Ishant Sharma had Dom Sibley caught in the slip in the third over before the Indian spinners wreaked havoc.
Home captain Virat Kohli introduced spin as early as in the seventh over and Patel trapped Jonny Bairstow lbw for nought with his first delivery.
Crawley, however, appeared to bat on a different pitch, dealing mostly in boundaries and bringing up his fifty off 68 balls.
Before his partnership with Root could flourish, Ashwin intervened.
The wily off-spinner dismissed the England captain lbw for 17. Root reviewed the decision but could not prolong his innings.
Patel ended Crawley's knock in a similar fashion to trigger a batting collapse and England lost their last eight wickets for 38 runs.
It was a sense of deja vu for England who were dismissed for 58 in their previous pink-ball test in New Zealand three years ago.
(With agency inputs)
India vs England 3rd Test: All the changes in the playing XI
England have made four changes while India have made two changes.
