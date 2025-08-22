Two selectors from Ajit Agarkar's committee to lose jobs, BCCI puts notice for replacements after Asia Cup selection

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially invited applications for positions across its national selection committees, including the high-profile Senior Men’s Selection Committee. The announcement confirms that two members of the current men’s panel, led by chief selector Ajit Agarkar, will be replaced, with one of them being South Zone selector S Sharath, who has already completed his four-year term. Mumbai: BCCI selection committee Chairman Ajit Agarkar with committee member Shiv Sunder Das during a press conference to announce the Indian squad for the upcoming five-match Test cricket series against England, in Mumbai, Saturday, May 24, 2025. (PTI Photo)(PTI05_24_2025_000091B)(PTI)

In a press release issued on Thursday, the BCCI called for applications to fill two vacancies on the Senior Men’s Selection Committee.

The eligibility criteria for these roles include having played a minimum of seven Test matches, or 30 First-Class matches, or a combination of 10 ODIs and 20 First-Class games. Additionally, applicants must have retired from professional cricket at least five years prior and must not have served on any BCCI cricket committee for a cumulative period of five years.

With Sharath having completed his term, attention now turns to which other selector will make way from the current panel. The announcement suggests a shake-up in the selection structure ahead of a crucial season that includes a packed home calendar and preparations for the 2026 T20 World Cup.

The current selection committee comprises Ajit Agarkar (chief), SS Das, Subroto Banerjee, Ajay Ratra, and S Sharath. The other member to be replaced is likely to be between SS Das and Subroto Banerjee, as Ratra was appointed as the North Zone selector last year.

The announcement comes a day after reports of chief selector Agarkar's contract extension became public.

Changes confirmed in the women's team selection committee

The BCCI has also opened applications for four positions on the Senior Women’s Selection Committee. Candidates for these roles must be former players who have represented the Indian women’s national team and must meet similar criteria regarding retirement and previous committee involvement. The women’s panel will oversee team selection across age groups and formats and play a key role in shaping the national team’s support structure and development programs.

In addition, the board is also looking to fill one position on the Junior Men’s Selection Committee. This role involves overseeing selection for all age-group teams up to the Under-22 level, conducting junior tournaments and ensuring a strong feeder system for the senior side. Candidates must have played at least 25 First-Class matches and have been retired for at least five years.

The deadline for applications across all three committees is 5:00 PM IST on September 10, 2025. The BCCI stated that shortlisted candidates may be called for personal interviews during the evaluation process. All applicants will be required to comply with the board’s code of conduct and uphold its standards of integrity and professionalism.