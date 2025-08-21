BCCI changes Ajit Agarkar's contract two days after Asia Cup squad selection, one selector to lose job: Report

Just two days after unveiling India’s squad for the upcoming Asia Cup, Ajit Agarkar has received a significant vote of confidence from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), with his contract as chairman of selectors extended until June 2026. The contract extension, which came to light on Thursday, was reportedly finalised much earlier, ahead of the 2025 Indian Premier League. The chairman of the BCCI selection committee, Ajit Agarkar(Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times)

According to a report in The Indian Express, the BCCI had already decided to retain Agarkar a few months ago, impressed by his handling of a challenging transitional phase for Indian cricket. Since taking charge in June 2023, the former India pacer has overseen a period marked by both success and generational change. Under his leadership, India broke its long-standing drought at ICC events, winning the T20 World Cup in 2024 and the Champions Trophy in early 2025, while also reaching the final of the ODI World Cup in 2023 on home soil.

Agarkar's tenure has also been defined by strategic leadership transitions. The selectors, under him, handed Test captaincy to Shubman Gill and put Suryakumar Yadav in charge of the T20I side. The team has also had to manage the phased retirement of stalwarts such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin, with Kohli and Rohit now only featuring in ODIs and Ashwin stepping away from all formats.

One selector in Agarkar's committee to lose his job

The current selection committee includes SS Das, Subroto Banerjee, Ajay Ratra and S Sharath alongside Agarkar. However, changes to the panel are likely to follow at the BCCI’s annual general body meeting scheduled for September. According to the report, Sharath, who previously chaired the junior selection committee before being elevated in January 2023, is expected to be replaced as he nears the four-year mark in selection roles, the maximum period permitted under BCCI norms.

The board is reportedly preparing to invite fresh applications for a replacement, although no final decision has been taken on the futures of Das and Banerjee. Officials are said to be broadly satisfied with the current panel and may limit changes to just one position.

BCCI will also open applications for new appointments to the senior women’s and junior men’s selection committees. Neetu David, chair of the women’s panel, along with Arati Vaidya and Mithu Mukherjee, will complete their five-year tenures this season. The junior selection panel, currently comprising Thilak Naidu, Ranadeb Bose, Harvinder Singh Sodhi, Pathik Patel and Krishen Mohan, could also see a shake-up, with discussions underway to refresh the committee ahead of a busy international calendar.