Umesh Yadav or Khaleel Ahmed? Ashish Nehra names his pick for World Cup 2019

The current India fast bowling line-up has been one of the best that the country has seen in a very long time and ahead of World Cup 2019, the selectors seem to have their hands full when it comes to the final selection.

Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar seem to be automatic choices with Hardik Pandya potentially being the part-time option.

However, with the conditions in England and Wales suiting fast bowlers, the selectors can opt for a fourth specialist.

When it comes to that slot, the options are mainly Umesh Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed and Sidharth Kaul but former pacer Ashish Nehra believes that it is a clear choice.

“Umesh has the experience of bowling well in a World Cup. If he goes, India will retain the core of the 2015 World Cup and there will be Bumrah to boost. Khaleel is raw. He doesn’t have the experience of first-class cricket. His pace has dropped but that happens to any young bowler. He will learn and get better,” Nehra told Times Of India.

Khaleel made an impressive debut against Hong Kong at Asia Cup 2018 but has failed to impress the selectors despite repeated opportunities. He picked just four wickets in five matches in 2019.

On the other hand, Umesh had a brilliant run in Ranji Trophy where he picked up 26 wickets in five matches to guide Vidarbha to their second consecutive title and as a result, was selected for the two-match T20I series against Australia.

First Published: Feb 18, 2019 12:50 IST