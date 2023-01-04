Home / Cricket / Watch: Umran Malik shatters Jasprit Bumrah's record, turns match with 155kph rocket to dismiss Sri Lanka captain Shanaka

Watch: Umran Malik shatters Jasprit Bumrah's record, turns match with 155kph rocket to dismiss Sri Lanka captain Shanaka

Published on Jan 04, 2023 07:19 AM IST

During his spell, Umran clocked 155kph on the speed gun, which was also the fastest ball of the match. Umran's thunderbolt helped India get rid of the dangerous Shanaka, who was caught by Yuzvendra Chahal at extra cover for 45 off 27 balls.

Umran Malik clocked 155km/h in the 1st T20I vs Sri Lanka
ByHT Sports Desk

Team India started the year on a positive note as the Hardik Pandya-led unit secured a thrilling two-run victory over Sri Lanka in the 1st T20I in Mumbai on Tuesday. Shivam Mavi, who made his India debut in the clash, emerged as the star of the show, scalping four wickets and conceding just 22 runs in his four-over quota.

Mavi's efforts saw India push Sri Lanka on backfoot right from the start of the 163-run chase, as he picked a wicket each in his first two overs. Not just that, Mavi was equally impressive in his return spell as he provided India with a crucial breakthrough in the form of Wanindu Hasaranga, who along with Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka were stitching a rescue act for the visitors. Mavi then removed Maheesh Theekshana in his final over.

Watch: Debutant Mavi breathes fire, destroys Sri Lanka batter's middle stump to pick maiden India wicket in 1st T20I

Mavi found great support from his peers, especially Umran Malik, who once again left the fans stunned with his ferocious pace. The pace sensation returned with two wickets and conceded 27 runs in his four overs. During his spell, Umran clocked 155kph on the speed gun, which was also the fastest ball of the match.

Umran's thunderbolt helped India get rid of the dangerous Shanaka, who was caught by Yuzvendra Chahal at extra cover for 45 off 27 balls. Here is the video:

Umran's incredible feat saw him eclipse Jasprit Bumrah's record for clocking the highest speed among Indian pacers. Bumrah's highest speed to be recorded so far stands at 153.36 kph. The pacer, who was included for the Sri Lanka ODIs on Tuesday, is followed by Mohammed Shami (153.3 kph), Navdeep Saini (152.85 kph).

A host of fans and experts appreciated Umesh for his breathtaking show at Wankhede on Tuesday. Here are a few reactions:

Meanwhile, the win also saw India go 1-0 up in the three-match series. The second T20I will be played on Thursday in Pune.

    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

