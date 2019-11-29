e-paper
Unbelievable how he executes yorkers & slow balls: Malinga lauds Bumrah

Bumrah has been part of the Mumbai Indians franchise since 2013, and has grown into one of the most lethal bowlers across the world.

cricket Updated: Nov 29, 2019 21:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Mumbai Indians seamer Jasprit Bumrah.
Mumbai Indians seamer Jasprit Bumrah.(IPL)
         

Sri Lanka seamer Lasith Malinga has been part of Mumbai Indians franchise since the inception of the tournamnt in 2008. The right-arm fast bowler became a mentor for the franchise in 2018, after he went unsold at the auctions. But he announced his resurgence after series of spectacular performances in T20 leagues across the world, and he was brought back into the franchise in 2019. In the final, Malinga picked up Shardul Thakur’s wicket in the last ball to help his side win the trophy.

But apart from all his contributions with the ball, Malinga is also credited for shaping India’s latest bowling sensation Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah has been part of the franchise since 2013, and has grown into one of the most lethal bowlers across the world.

Also read: Mithun breaks Malinga’s record, becomes first ever to pick 5 wickets in an over

In an interview to cricket.com, Malinga spoke on Bumrah’s rise and said: “I am really happy to have helped someone while I am still playing international cricket, and he is the World No. 1 bowler now. Happy to have given him tips which make him recognise my contribution in his career. I think everyone should share their experience and expertise with young players so that cricket is the eventual winner.”

“Jasprit might have options better than me too for getting inputs; he has the kind of brain which can collect and work on all advises he gets. It is evident from how he executes his yorkers and slower balls, it is just unbelievable how he does it. He is very hungry to learn,” he added.

Also read: We are trying to adapt to Indian pitches - Sherfane Rutherford

Both Malinga and Bumrah were retained by the franchise for the next season of IPL, which is expected to begin next year in March end or April first week.

