Unhappy with below-par contract, Kulkarni declines Mumbai head coach job

cricket

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 09:43 IST

With just one month to go for domestic season to begin, Mumbai has been left without a chief coach. On Tuesday, Mumbai Cricket Association’s (MCA) original choice Sulakshan Kulkarni declined the below-par contract offered by the association.

Kulkarni has issue with the remuneration amount offered to him which is much less than the original figure put up on the MCA website.

“Originally, the MCA had posted on their website that the remuneration of the Mumbai coach will be INR 24 lakh but the contract offered to me on Tuesday was INR 14 lakh. Also, the daily allowance on match days was half of what I used to get in 2011,” said Kulkarni.

Also Read: Rahane’s spot vulnerable, Ashwin fighting with Kuldeep

In 2011, the coach was paid a daily allowance of ₹10,000 per day and in the current contract, the MCA has set the daily allowance as ₹5000 per day. There were other points in the contract which Kulkarni didn’t feel happy about.

Kulkarni met the MCA’s ad-hoc committee on Tuesday. The contract period is from June 1 to May 30, but Kulkarni was offered a contract after a delay of a couple of months, which could be the reason on the reduced remuneration being offered to the coach.

About the delay, Kulkarni said: “My interview was taken by the MCA’s panel on May 20th. Dilip Vengsarkar, head of the panel, had asked me when can I join and I had immediately said that I could start from June 1.”

Also Read: Aim to finish my career with 100 Test wickets - Sreesanth

Kulkarni, who had coached Mumbai for three seasons from 2011-12 and also won a Ranji Trophy title, added: “The delay took place from the MCA’s side. I was available. Why should I be deprived? In July I went to England with the national handicap team but if the MCA appointment had come, I wouldn’t have taken it up.”

The MCA contract for their coaches also includes strict eight-hour duty for six days a week. Mumbai’s season will kick off with the Vijay Hazare Trophy that starts from September 24.

It is learnt that Kulkarni was given appointment letter only in July even though the interviews were conducted in May.

In May, MCA had shortlisted three candidates—Kulkarni, former Bengal coach Sairaj Bahutule and current coach Vinayak Samant. While Bahutule—who was keen to coach Mumbai—has joined Gujarat, MCA is not keen on retaining Samant.

First Published: Aug 21, 2019 09:42 IST