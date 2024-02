United Arab Emirates Women vs Oman Women Live Score: Match 11 of ACC Women's T20 Premier Cup, 2024 to start at 07:00 AM

United Arab Emirates Women vs Oman Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 11 of ACC Women's T20 Premier Cup, 2024. Match will start on 11 Feb 2024 at 07:00 AM

Venue : Royal Selangor Club, Kuala Lumpur



United Arab Emirates Women squad -

Mehak Thakur, Rinitha Rajith, ...Read More Rishitha Rajith, Esha Oza, Kavisha Egodage, Khushi Sharma, Samaira Dharnidharka, Theertha Satish, Al Maseera, Heena Hotchandani, Indhuja Nandakumar, Siya Gokhale, Suraksha Kotte, Vaishnave Mahesh

Oman Women squad -

Akshadha Gunasekar, Alifiya Sayed, Javed Hina, Shreya Prabhu, Nitya Joshi, Priyanka Mendonca, Sahana Jellany, Trupti Pawde, Cynthia Saldanha, Amanda Dcosta, Pratima Bhattcharjee, Sameera Khan, Sani Zehra, Sushma Shetty

United Arab Emirates Women vs Oman Women Live Score, Match 11 of ACC Women's T20 Premier Cup, 2024