UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2023 Live Streaming: When and where to watch UPW vs GG on TV and online

UP Warriorz face Gujarat Giants in the third match of WPL 2023, at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. UPW went big for India all-rounder Deepti Sharma during the WPL auction, purchasing her for ₹2.6 crore, which also makes her the team's most expensive player. The veteran wasn't in good form during the 2023 T20 World Cup, but will need to regain her momentum. Compared to the other price tags, UPW acquired Alyssa Healy for a bargain, paying ₹70 lakhs, and have also installed the Aussie wicketkeeper-batter as the captain. Healy will be crucial for the side and will also be the main batting focus. The side also boasts the likes of Devika Vaidya, Tahlia Mcgrath and Shabnin Ismail.

Beth Mooney was in hot form against India in the T20 World Cup 2023 semi-final and will once again aim to dominate and will represent GG in the WPL. She will captain GG, and is joined by her international teammate Ashleigh Gardner, who was the auction's second-most expensive player, getting acquired for ₹3.2 crore. The side has a good mix of Indian and international players like Sneh Rana, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham and Harleen Deol.

When will the UPW vs GG WPL 2023 match take place?

The UPW vs GG WPL 2023 match will take place on Sunday, March 5, 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the UPW vs GG WPL 2023 match take place?

The UPW vs GG WPL 2023 match will take place at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

How to broadcast the UPW vs GG WPL 2023 match live on television in India?

The UPW vs GG WPL 2023 match will be broadcasted live on television in India on Sports18 Network.

How to live stream the UPW vs GG WPL 2023 match in India?

In India, the UPW vs GG WPL 2023 match will be live streamed on JioCinema. Also, follow live score and latest updates on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket.

