Urvil Patel leaves IPL franchises full of regret, scripts world record with 2nd straight T20 ton days after auction low

Gujarat batter Urvil Patel left all 10 IPL franchises regretting yet again on Tuesday as he as he smashed a second consecutive T20 century in the ongoing Sued Mushtaq Ali trophy tournament. Urvil scored an unbeaten 41-ball 115 against Uttarakhand to help his team script a run of five consecutive wins. Urvil Patel scored a 41-ball unbeaten 115 against Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand posted a competitive total of 182 for seven, on the back of contrasting knocks of 54 each from Aditya Tare and Samarth R, and a 43 off 27 balls from Kunal Chandela amid two mini collapses. Urvil, however, responded with a batting carnage in Indore, as he smashed eight boundaries and 11 sixes to score a 36-ball century en route to an unbeaten 115.

The knock came just days after he shattered Rishabh Pant's six-year-old record for the fastest T20 century by an Indian, after cracking a 28-ball century at the very same venue, Emerald High School Ground in Indore. His knock had helped Gujarat chase down 156 runs against Tripura in only 10.2 overs. Pant had scored a 32-ball ton in 2018 in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Tournament.

Urvil, who was part of the Gujarat Titans franchise in IPL 2023 and went unsold at the mega auction last month for a base price of INR 30 lakh, hence became the first cricketer to score two consecutive centuries in the format in under 40 balls.

Who is Urvil Patel?

The 26-year-old, who hails from Mehsana, Baroda, made his debut in domestic cricket in 2018, in a T20 match against Mumbai, before earning his List A cap the same year, but only broke into First Class cricket in the 2023/24 Ranji Trophy season.

In December 2022, he was roped in by Gujarat Titans at his base price of INR 20 lakh at the auction, but failed to bag an appearance before being released by the franchise.