Usman Khawaja announces birth of third daughter, David Warner reacts with 'openers thing' joke

He wrote, "3 from 3. Amira Maya Khawaja born last Friday . We are so grateful. Another beautiful girl. 8 more to for a full team! Alhamdulillah".

Earlier this year, he announced his Test retirement ahead of the fifth Ashes Test. Taking to Instagram, Khawaja revealed the birth of his third daughter. He already has older daughters.

Usman Khawaja welcomed the birth of his third child, announcing the news on social media on Wednesday. Khawaja's first-class career came to an end, and he missed out on Queensland's final Sheffield Shield match, sitting out due to the birth of his child. He would have been available for the final, but his team failed to qualify.

Khawaja was engaged to his wife in 2016 and married her in 2018. Rachel Khawaja converted to Islam before the wedding. Aisha Rahil Khawaja is the couple's eldest daughter, born on July 21, 2020. Meanwhile, Ayla Khawaja is their second daughter.

David Warner's witty reaction Reacting to the news, former Aussie opener David Warner joked, "Congrats mate, must be an openers thing". Warner and his wife, Candice, also have three daughters (Ive-Mae, Indi-Rae and Isla Rose).

Khawaja was part of the Aussie team that won the 2021-23 WTC. He was the second-highest runscorer with 1621 runs, which is also the highest by an Australian. In 2023, he also received the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year award.

In his retirement speech ahead of the fifth Ashes Test, he said, "God, through cricket, has given me far more than I ever imagined. He's given me memories I'll carry forever, friendships that go well beyond the game and lessons that shaped me into who I am off the field."

"Along the way, I've learned that not everything in life is in our control. I train my best, but then it's all up to Allah, and Allah is the best of planners. If he wasn't, I wouldn't be here right now.

"This game humbles you. It tests your patience, your resilience and your character, and if you're lucky, it teaches you gratitude, even on days that doesn't go your way. Alhamdulillah, always," he added.