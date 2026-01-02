Usman Khawaja began as Ricky Ponting’s replacement but became Australia’s fix after Matthew Hayden, Justin Langer left

Usman Khawaja called time on his international career after a 15-year-long journey. The left-handed batter, 39, will be playing his farewell game on Sunday, the fifth and final Ashes Test against England. Ever since the series against England began in November 2025, speculation was rife about Khawaja's future, with several greats predicting his retirement by the end of the Ashes. Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja reacts as he speaks during a media conference. (AFP)

In the early hours of Friday, Khawaja confirmed his decision to retire from international cricket, addressing a packed group of reporters while surrounded by his family. In a media conference that lasted more than 45 minutes, Khawaja looked back fondly at his career; however, he didn't forget to go out with a full swing, once again batting for inclusivity.

Khawaja’s career has always been about fighting the odds; he didn't forget to highlight the fact as he spoke about the media bias that he had to endure after suffering a back spasm in the opening Ashes Test in Perth. When he was unable to open the batting, former players criticised him for letting Australian cricket down. The fact that he played golf on the eve of the game was also blown out of proportion.

Khawaja, who is the first Muslim to ever play for Australia, spoke about how he has constantly had to fight the injustice and how the standards have been different for him when compared to other Australian cricketers. Speaking of his career, it's fitting that Khawaja won't bow out while playing as an opener, considering he didn't begin his career in the role as well. He started off as a No. 3 batter, as the decision-makers within the Australian cricket team saw him as a potential replacement for the former Australian captain, Ricky Ponting.

In his first 19 Tests for Australia, Khawaja batted at the No. 3, 4, and 6 positions, and not once was he called upon to open the batting alongside David Warner. He was constantly shuffled up and down the batting order, but he did what he could, returning with a score of 174 against New Zealand at the Gabba in Brisbane.

In his 20th Test, finally, Khawaja opened the batting and grabbed the opportunity with both hands, scoring 145 in his first innings as an opener against South Africa at the Adelaide Oval in 2016. However, he was pushed down again, and it wasn’t until 2019 that Khawaja got a chance to open the batting on a regular basis.

However, a below-par tour of the UK led to Khawaja being dropped, forcing him to wait three years for another opportunity in the playing XI. Fittingly, it was the Ashes once more where he stepped up in 2022 – and from then on, the batter never looked back.

Khawaja's second stint

Khawaja’s career appeared all but over, but a last-minute sidelining of Travis Head in the Sydney Ashes Test of 2022 reopened the door for the left-hander. He seized the opportunity with centuries in both innings, scoring 137 and an unbeaten 101. Khawaja has since made the opener’s role his own, never once being dropped, and continued to deliver for Australia even as the team grappled with instability at the other end, even after David Warner’s retirement.

The ultimate high of Khawaja’s career came in 2023, when Australia defeated India to win the second edition of the World Test Championship at The Oval in London. The batter, however, endured a rare lean outing, returning scores of 0 and 13. Overall, Khawaja has amassed 6,206 runs in 87 Tests at an average of 43.39, with 28 half-centuries and 16 centuries. While his numbers may not place him alongside greats such as Matthew Hayden, Justin Langer and Ricky Ponting, his career stands as a testament to succeeding despite being repeatedly thrown in at the deep end.

As an opener, Khawaja scored 3412 runs in 44 matches with 15 fifties and 5 centuries, and his numbers are nowhere near as close to David Warner (8747), Matthew Hayden (8625), Mark Taylor (7525), and Justin Langer (5112).

When one compares his stats to Ponting at No.3, Khawaja doesn't even stand a chance, as the former scored 9904 runs at the all-important slot while the 39-year-old registered only 2343 runs in 38 matches.

In the end, it can safely be said that Khawaja drew the curtain on his career, having made the most of his opportunities and emerging as a genuine feel-good story. Beyond the numbers, his journey was also defined by fighting important battles off the field, as he consistently stood up for social and political causes and championed inclusivity.