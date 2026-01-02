Search Search
Friday, Jan 02, 2026
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Usman Khawaja calls out former players, media for double standards in fiery retirement presser: 'Islamophobia...'

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Jan 02, 2026 10:56 am IST

Usman Khawaja in his fiery retirement press conference, didn't hold back as he called out former players and media for their double standards. 

The upcoming fifth and final Ashes Test between Australia and England at the Sydney Cricket Ground will be Usman Khawaja's last international game. The 39-year-old made the announcement on Friday, two days ahead of the final Ashes Test. While addressing the reporters, the southpaw didn't hold back as he went after former players and media for their double standards, citing the example of the first Ashes Test at the Perth Stadium in Perth. It is worth mentioning that Khawaja is the first Pakistan-born and Muslim cricketer to ever play for Australia.

The Sydney Ashes Test will be Usman Khawaja's last international game. (AFP)
The Sydney Ashes Test will be Usman Khawaja's last international game. (AFP)

Khawaja minced no words as he hit out at the way the back injury he suffered in the series opener was reported and received. It is worth mentioning that the opening batter suffered a back spasm midway through the Test, which prevented him from opening the batting in the second innings, paving the way for Travis Head to eventually take the role.

Also Read: Usman Khawaja announces retirement from international cricket, Sydney Ashes Test to be his swansong

Several former cricketers then criticised Khawaja for letting his team down, and the topic of his playing golf on the eve of the game was also raised. The batter ended up missing the next Test at Brisbane; however, he made his way into the playing for the third match, but it was all because of Steve Smith's last-minute injury.

“When I did my back, I had back spasms, it was something I couldn’t control. The way the media and the past players came out and attacked me. I copped it for about five days straight. Everyone was piling in. Once the racial stereotypes came in, of me being lazy, it was things I’ve dealt with my whole life. Pakistani, West Indian, and coloured players. We’re selfish, we only care about ourselves, we don’t care about the team, we don’t train hard enough," Khawaja told reporters.

“I just thought the media and old players and everyone else had moved past them, but we obviously haven’t moved past them. All these things came back and made me realise we’re not quite there. I can give you a countless number of guys who have played golf the day before and been injured, and you guys (media) haven’t said a thing. I can give you even more guys who have had 15 schooners (beer) the night before, then got injured, and no one’s said a word. That’s alright, they’re just being Aussie larrikins, just being lads," he added.

‘Went at my credibility’

Khawaja made his mind clear, saying he wasn't pleased with how his credibility was questioned following the injury he picked up during the Perth Test. The batter who has scored over 6,000 Test runs in 87 appearances with 16 centuries for Australia also stated that he hopes to smooth the path for others to follow in his footsteps.

“When I get injured, everyone went at my credibility and who I am as a person. Normally when someone gets injured, you feel sorry for them as a person. ‘Poor Josh Hazlewood’ or ‘poor Nathan Lyon’. We feel sorry for them and we don’t attack what happened to them," said Khawaja.

“I know I’m here talking about topics and people will say, ‘Uzzie’s here, he’s playing the race card again’. I know people are trying to nail me. But don’t gaslight me. Where we are at today, Islamophobia is still very rife. I speak about it. I didn’t want to talk about this, but I just want the journey for the next Usman Khawaja to be different," he added.

Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule match Today with including Vijay Hazare Trophy Live.
Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule match Today with including Vijay Hazare Trophy Live.
News / Cricket News / Usman Khawaja calls out former players, media for double standards in fiery retirement presser: 'Islamophobia...'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On