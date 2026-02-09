Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could be closer than ever to an India senior team debut: March 27, 2026 is when it all changes

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The name alone is enough. Few youngsters in recent memory have captured the imagination quite like the 14-year-old from Samastipur, Bihar. The last year has been nothing short of a dream. From securing an IPL contract at just 13 to becoming the league’s youngest-ever centurion, Sooryavanshi has only raised the bar with every passing month. He has struck centuries against England, Australia and South Africa on their own turf, but it was when hundreds began to feel routine that his stock truly soared courtesy of a match-winning 175 in the Under-19 World Cup final, a knock that carried his team all the way to the title. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's India cap could be around the corner (AFP)

At just 14, the world seems to be at Sooryavanshi’s feet. For the longest time, clamours of his inclusion in India’s senior men’s T20I team were spreading like wildfire, with several former Indian cricketers vouching for his debut to the BCCI chairman of selectors, Ajit Agarkar. However, with the Indian team preparing for the T20 World Cup – currently underway – the Sooryavanshi plan was kept on hold… and rightly so. Since July 2024, the Indian team had been identifying a core set of players to help defend the crown, and as a result, it made little sense to fast-track someone like Sooryavanshi — with not even a year of experience — to the international level.

As the BCCI kept a close watch, Sooryavanshi was thrown into the deep end of India’s domestic circuit. And how did he respond? By doing what he does best: just Sooryavanshi things. Centuries in the Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy sent out an emphatic message. If that still wasn’t enough to convince the selectors, he left little room for doubt on Friday. Standing between Sooryavanshi and his dream of representing the senior Indian men’s team was one final hurdle. As per BCCI protocol, a player must be at least 15 to represent the country. And that is why, for the first time since the Sooryavanshi phenomenon took the cricketing world by storm, Indian cricket could be on the cusp of witnessing its youngest-ever debutant. March 27, 2026 – Sooryavanshi’s 15th birthday – could open the door to history, with Sachin Tendulkar’s 37-year-old record set to be broken.

Why BCCI is unlikely to wait on the Sooryavanshi gamble Once Sooryavanshi turns 15, he will officially be eligible to represent India, and from there, it may only be a matter of time before he finds himself sharing a dressing room with the likes of Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Jasprit Bumrah and more. In Indian cricket, the progression ladder is well defined, and for a talent like Sooryavanshi, the next rung almost inevitably leads to the Playing XI. Having already featured in – and won – the only Under-19 World Cup an Indian cricketer is permitted to play, Sooryavanshi’s next natural destination is the senior national side. Succession is the name of the game. The next T20 World Cup is scheduled for 2028, by which time some of the current stars may no longer be at their peak. Hardik Pandya, Bumrah and Shivam Dube would all be 34, while Suryakumar Yadav would be 37 – entering the final phase of their international careers, with workload management looming large. If India are to remain a dominant force in T20 cricket, ushering in Sooryavanshi sooner rather than later may be less a choice and more a necessity.

The obvious question, then, is whether Sooryavanshi is ready. The IPL 2026 season is likely to play a decisive role in answering that. His return of 252 runs from seven matches may not jump off the page, but for a teenager experiencing his first IPL and doing so without any prior exposure to top-flight competitive cricket, it was more than respectable. Sooryavanshi has, since, spent a year travelling the world, bullying bowling attacks in their own backyard and plundering runs against his compatriots in the domestic circuit. Backed by the Rajasthan Royals, he now looks primed to take the next leap. Historically, the second IPL season tends to be trickier, a point Rahul Dravid highlighted in his parting interview with the youngster last year. With bowlers beginning to read his game, Sooryavanshi will be tested like never before. But if he manages to crack the code, the sky is the limit. After all, a breakout IPL season has transformed the careers of young Indian batters before. Just ask Abhishek and Rinku Singh.

The idea may sound far-fetched, but imagine what India’s batting order could look like two years from now: Abhishek and Sooryavanshi as openers, Ishan Kishan at No. 3, Ayush Mhatre at No. 4, and so on. Besides, 2028 is the year when cricket returns to the Olympics. Sooryavanshi would still be 16 then, but why hold him back if he’s good? Scratch that. Damn good.

India’s next T20 assignment after the IPL comes in July, with a five-match series in England. While the chances of Sooryavanshi getting his big break there appear slim, a debut at the Asian Games in Japan cannot be ruled out. With men’s cricket scheduled from September 24 to October 3, Sooryavanshi — much like Rinku before him — could earn his India cap on that stage. In the meantime, Sooryavanshi will continue to hone his skills in domestic cricket, of that there is little doubt. But if there was ever a moment for the BCCI to begin laying the stepping stones for his rise to the next level, it is in the months ahead.