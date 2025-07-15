Vaibhav Suryavanshi creates history again, this time with the ball, follows it with quickfire 44-ball 56 in Youth Test

Teen sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi is showing no signs of slowing down. He continues to rewrite the record books, and at this stage, it seems like the sky is the limit for the southpaw batter. After setting the ODI series against England U19 ablaze with his big-hitting heroics, the left-handed batter is continuing with his form in the first Youth Test against England. After failing to get going in the first innings, where he managed just 14 runs off 13 balls, the 14-year-old smashed a half-century in the second innings, consolidating India's position in the four-day contest. Vaibhav Suryavanshi created history once again, but this time with the ball.(Screengrab - England Cricket)

Suryavanshi scored 56 runs off 44 balls in the second innings, including nine fours and one six. He had previously scored his half-century off just 39 balls. The left-handed batter showed no intention of curbing his natural instincts, and a failure in the first innings didn't lead to the youngster changing his approach.

Suryavanshi was eventually dismissed by Archie Vaughan, the son of former England captain Michael Vaughan.

Earlier in the contest, Suryavanshi had written history by becoming the youngest player to take a wicket in a Youth Test match. He completed the feat aged 14 years and 107 days. He brought another record to his name when he dismissed England captain Hamza Shaikh.

The England captain eventually walked back after scoring 84 runs off 134 balls. After picking up his first wicket, the youngster was ecstatic, and he celebrated in style. This was not his lone wicket, as he also dismissed Thomas Rew for 34.

Suryavanshi finished with figures of 2/35 in 12 overs. His effort helped India gain a 101-run lead. India had posted 540 runs on the board in the first innings owing to a century by captain Ayush Mhatre. England were then bowled out for 439.

Suryavanshi's blitz in ODI series

After making a name for himself by registering the fastest century by an Indian in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Suryavanshi made England take notice of his talent as he smashed the England U19 bowlers all around the park in the five-match Youth ODI series.

He also smashed a century in the fourth ODI at Worcester. In the entire series, he aggregated 355 runs, with his highest score being 143 in the fourth ODI. His form was the major reason behind India's 3-2 series win.

Suryavanshi had earlier become a household name after scoring a century for Rajasthan Royals against Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025 season. He eventually scored 101 runs off 38 balls helping Royals register a victory at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.