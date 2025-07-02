Search Search
Wednesday, Jul 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Vaibhav Suryavanshi in focus as all eyes on youngster to convert starts; India U19 Predicted XI vs England U19

ByHT Sports Desk
Jul 02, 2025 10:21 AM IST

India U19 Predicted XI vs England U19: India U19 will look to make a solid comeback as they take on the English counterparts in the 3rd Youth ODI.

Despite narrowly losing the second Youth ODI in a last-over thriller, India U19 are expected to stick with an unchanged playing XI for the third game of the five-match series against England. The young side, which registered a convincing win in the first ODI and came within one wicket of sealing back-to-back victories, will likely back the same personnel to deliver in the upcoming contest.

India's Vaibhav Suryavanshi in action (Action Images via Reuters)
India's Vaibhav Suryavanshi in action (Action Images via Reuters)

A key name in India’s consistent top-order performance has been opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi. The right-hander has emerged as a pillar at the top, registering scores of 48 and 45 in the first two matches. His ability to anchor the innings and absorb pressure early on has given India solid starts, especially after the early dismissal of captain Ayush Mhatre in the second ODI. Suryavanshi’s form will once again be crucial if India are to go 2-1 up in the series.

Also read: India’s best Bumrah-less attack deserves Kuldeep Yadav; no place for half-measures when 20 wickets are non-negotiable

The middle order, featuring Vihaan Malhotra (49), Rahul Kumar (47), and Kanishk Chouhan (45), all chipped in with valuable contributions in the last match and are expected to retain their spots. Abhigyan Kundu’s 32-run knock further solidifies India’s depth in the middle overs.

With the ball, RS Ambrish was the standout performer in the second game, picking up 4/80 and almost engineering a remarkable comeback. He will once again lead the pace attack alongside Yudhajit Guha, who was handed the task of defending seven runs in the final over. Left-arm spinner Henil Patel and medium pacer Kanishk Chouhan add variety to the bowling department and are likely to keep their places.

India U19 Predicted XI for 3rd Youth ODI:

Ayush Mhatre (C), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra, Maulyarajsinh Chavda, Abhigyan Kundu (WK), Rahul Kumar, Kanishk Chouhan, Henil Patel, RS Ambrish, Mohamed Enaan, Yudhajit Guha

India will look to bounce back and regain the lead in the third ODI, riding on their settled unit and the form of key players like Suryavanshi and Ambrish.

Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and live score . Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated on every thrilling moment from the India vs England series with including IND vs ENG LIVE News.
Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and live score . Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated on every thrilling moment from the India vs England series with including IND vs ENG LIVE News.
News / Cricket News / Vaibhav Suryavanshi in focus as all eyes on youngster to convert starts; India U19 Predicted XI vs England U19
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On