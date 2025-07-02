Vaibhav Suryavanshi in focus as all eyes on youngster to convert starts; India U19 Predicted XI vs England U19

Despite narrowly losing the second Youth ODI in a last-over thriller, India U19 are expected to stick with an unchanged playing XI for the third game of the five-match series against England. The young side, which registered a convincing win in the first ODI and came within one wicket of sealing back-to-back victories, will likely back the same personnel to deliver in the upcoming contest. India's Vaibhav Suryavanshi in action (Action Images via Reuters)

A key name in India’s consistent top-order performance has been opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi. The right-hander has emerged as a pillar at the top, registering scores of 48 and 45 in the first two matches. His ability to anchor the innings and absorb pressure early on has given India solid starts, especially after the early dismissal of captain Ayush Mhatre in the second ODI. Suryavanshi’s form will once again be crucial if India are to go 2-1 up in the series.

The middle order, featuring Vihaan Malhotra (49), Rahul Kumar (47), and Kanishk Chouhan (45), all chipped in with valuable contributions in the last match and are expected to retain their spots. Abhigyan Kundu’s 32-run knock further solidifies India’s depth in the middle overs.

With the ball, RS Ambrish was the standout performer in the second game, picking up 4/80 and almost engineering a remarkable comeback. He will once again lead the pace attack alongside Yudhajit Guha, who was handed the task of defending seven runs in the final over. Left-arm spinner Henil Patel and medium pacer Kanishk Chouhan add variety to the bowling department and are likely to keep their places.

India U19 Predicted XI for 3rd Youth ODI:

Ayush Mhatre (C), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra, Maulyarajsinh Chavda, Abhigyan Kundu (WK), Rahul Kumar, Kanishk Chouhan, Henil Patel, RS Ambrish, Mohamed Enaan, Yudhajit Guha

India will look to bounce back and regain the lead in the third ODI, riding on their settled unit and the form of key players like Suryavanshi and Ambrish.