‘Vaibhav Suryavanshi is like prime Yuvraj’: 14-year-old’s ‘absurd' IPL debut floors internet; Sundar Pichai awestruck

Vaibhav Suryavanshi took the Indian Premier League (IPL) by storm on Saturday in Jaipur, after he scripted what was labelled as an "utterly absurd" debut appearance in the league. Donning the Rajasthan Royals shirt, Vaibhav, who became the youngest-ever debutant in IPL history at just 14, smashed the first ball of his career for a six en route to an impressive 20-ball 34. As the RR newbie was showered with praises from all corners of the globe, Google CEO Sundar Pichai had the best reaction. Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Suryavanshi plays a shot during the IPL 2025 match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants(PTI)

With regular captain Sanju Samson ruled out of the match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium against Lucknow Super Giants owing to a thumb injury, the 14-year-old was handed his debut cap, and the Bihar-based cricketer sent waves of excitement after he nonchalantly smashed the first ball, from Shardul Thakur, for a six over cover. With the shot, he joined an exclusive club comprising Rob Quiney (RR), Kevon Cooper (RR), Andre Russell (KKR), Carlos Brathwaite (DD, now Delhi Capitals), Aniket Choudhary (RCB), Javon Searles (KKR), Siddesh Lad (MI), Mahesh Theekshana (CSK), and Sameer Rizvi (CSK).

The impactful knock, which comprised two more sixes and two boundaries, left Pichai awestruck. He tweeted, “Woke up to watch an 8th grader play in the IPL!!!! What a debut!”

'Like prime Yuvraj Singh'

Vaibhav, however, earned the ultimate praise from England cricketer Sam Billings, who is currently part of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), as he compared the left-hander to India legend Yuvraj Singh.

"This is utterly absurd!!!!! 14! First ball Look at that bat swing too, like prime Yuvi… wow," he wrote on social media.

Former Australia cricketer Damien Fleming was also left baffled at the batting prodigy. "Vaibhav on @IPL Debut . Hits first ball for 6…..Over Cover 14 years of age," he tweeted.

Despite Vaibhav's effort, Rajasthan capitulated again in a chase, as they fell just two runs short of the target. They have now lost six matches this season in eight matches.