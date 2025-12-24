Search Search
Wednesday, Dec 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s record-breaking outing: AB de Villiers’ feat bettered, only 19 balls separated him and fastest 200

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Dec 24, 2025 12:08 pm IST

In an explosive innings, Vaibhav Suryavanshi scored 190 runs, including 15 sixes, breaking multiple records and showcasing elite youth talent.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi did not just score 190 runs against Arunachal Pradesh; he basically turned a Vijay Hazare innings into a record-breaker’s speedrun.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi plays a shot during a Syed Mustaq Ali Trophy match.(PTI)
Vaibhav Suryavanshi plays a shot during a Syed Mustaq Ali Trophy match.(PTI)

On a morning when most eyes were still drifting towards the bigger names returning to domestic cricket, the 14-year-old Bihar batter hijacked the day with an 84-ball assault that came out as a statement: the future doesn’t wait for permission.

The records from Suryavanshi’s 190 (84)

1. Youngest List A centurion

Vaibhav Suryavanshi reached the three-figure mark at 14 years, 272 days, surpassing the youngest century record held by Zahoor Elahi (15 years, 209 days).

2. Second fastest List A century by an Indian

His 100 came off just 36 balls, the second fastest List A century by an Indian. It is now behind only Anmolpreet Singh’s 35-ball hundred for Punjab in 2024.

3. Fastest 150 in List A cricket

Suryavanshi hit 150 in 54 balls, breaking the previous record held by AB de Villiers, who had reached 150 in 64 balls against the West Indies in 2015.

Also Read: Vaibhav Suryavanshi goes berserk in Vijay Hazare Trophy, misses fastest double century after world record 36-ball 100

4. Vijay Hazare Trophy for most sixes in an innings

During his stay in the middle against Arunachal Pradesh, Vaibhav hit 15 sixes. That made him draw levels with Narayan Jagadeesan’s 17, during his historic 277* in the 2022-23 season.

The numbers alone tell you this wasn’t a cameo dressed up as a highlight reel. It was sustained hitting across phases, with enough boundary volume. The fact that he was on his way to the fastest-ever double hundred by a batter in List A cricket (Chad Bowes -103 balls) is also an indication of how ruthless and relentless his aggression was.

For Suryavanshi, the 190 is also a loud reminder of what elite youth talent looks like when it meets freedom. And for everyone else in the tournament, it is an early warning that this season’s most disruptive headline might not come from a marquee name; it might come from a teenager who’s already batting like he has a cheat code.

Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule match Today with including IND vs SA LIVE.
Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule match Today with including IND vs SA LIVE.
News / Cricket News / Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s record-breaking outing: AB de Villiers’ feat bettered, only 19 balls separated him and fastest 200
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On