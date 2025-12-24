Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s record-breaking outing: AB de Villiers’ feat bettered, only 19 balls separated him and fastest 200

Vaibhav Suryavanshi did not just score 190 runs against Arunachal Pradesh; he basically turned a Vijay Hazare innings into a record-breaker’s speedrun. Vaibhav Suryavanshi plays a shot during a Syed Mustaq Ali Trophy match.(PTI)

On a morning when most eyes were still drifting towards the bigger names returning to domestic cricket, the 14-year-old Bihar batter hijacked the day with an 84-ball assault that came out as a statement: the future doesn’t wait for permission.

The records from Suryavanshi’s 190 (84)

1. Youngest List A centurion

Vaibhav Suryavanshi reached the three-figure mark at 14 years, 272 days, surpassing the youngest century record held by Zahoor Elahi (15 years, 209 days).

2. Second fastest List A century by an Indian

His 100 came off just 36 balls, the second fastest List A century by an Indian. It is now behind only Anmolpreet Singh’s 35-ball hundred for Punjab in 2024.

3. Fastest 150 in List A cricket

Suryavanshi hit 150 in 54 balls, breaking the previous record held by AB de Villiers, who had reached 150 in 64 balls against the West Indies in 2015.

4. Vijay Hazare Trophy for most sixes in an innings

During his stay in the middle against Arunachal Pradesh, Vaibhav hit 15 sixes. That made him draw levels with Narayan Jagadeesan’s 17, during his historic 277* in the 2022-23 season.

The numbers alone tell you this wasn’t a cameo dressed up as a highlight reel. It was sustained hitting across phases, with enough boundary volume. The fact that he was on his way to the fastest-ever double hundred by a batter in List A cricket (Chad Bowes -103 balls) is also an indication of how ruthless and relentless his aggression was.

For Suryavanshi, the 190 is also a loud reminder of what elite youth talent looks like when it meets freedom. And for everyone else in the tournament, it is an early warning that this season’s most disruptive headline might not come from a marquee name; it might come from a teenager who’s already batting like he has a cheat code.