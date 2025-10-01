Vaibhav Suryavanshi scores blistering century in first red ball match on Australian soil, hammers 8 sixes: Watch

As had become his remarkable trademark at just 14 years old, Vaibhav Suryavanshi continued to enjoy a stellar breakout campaign for the India U-19 team. Simply looking like he is a cut above this level, the burgeoning Indian star flayed yet another brutal red-ball century, scoring 113 off just 86 balls at the Ian Healy Oval in Brisbane. Vaibhav Suryavanshi hammered 113 off 86 deliveries in the first Youth Test between India and Australia in Brisbane.

The leader of a new breed of batters that simply stays undaunted by the prospect of scoring runs at a pace, against any type of bowling on any pitch and against any opposition, Suryavanshi hit 8 huge sixes in Brisbane enroute to his century. His effort opening the batting ensured India didn’t get punished for a couple of relatively early wickets, as they have sprinted past Australia’s first innings score on Day 2 of this first Youth Test.

Suryavanshi brought up his ton in no time, and was given ample support at the other end by India’s number four, Vedant Trivedi, as they stitched together a 152-run partnership. Trivedi has been India’s standout name during this tour, top-scoring for the boys in blue during the recently concluded Youth ODI series. He continued his tremendous touch, bringing up a century of his own, and remaining unbeaten as India try to push their lead into the triple digits.

Suryavanshi's rapid growth in age-group cricket

Suryavanshi has become a sensation after being sold to Rajasthan Royals as the youngest player in the history of the IPL. After getting his chance in the 2025 season following Sanju Samson’s injury, he showed off his fearless batting and incredible power for a player his age. This included a sensational century against Gujarat Titans, in an innings that set several special records including the fastest IPL century by an Indian player.

Since, he has continued to forge a name for himself at the age group level, enjoying strong series domestically and also while touring overseas in England. Suryavanshi remains short of his 15th birthday, but has displayed levels of power to his game that even top adult professionals are in awe of.

The strength of his displays aside, Suryavanshi remains a work in progress to ensure his remarkable potential is suited for the top level. However, given his dominance in U-19 levels at just 15 years of age, there will already be whispers of when he is allowed to make the step up to a more senior level.