Vaibhav Suryavanshi's family: How the father and mother of RR's 14-year-old prodigy fueled his cricket dream

Vaibhav Suryavanshi etched his name into the record books on Monday by becoming the fastest Indian to score a century in Indian Premier League (IPL) history. The 14-year-old sensation from Rajasthan Royals (RR) smashed a hundred off just 35 balls against Gujarat Titans (GT), breaking the previous record set by former India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan, who had scored a 37-ball century for RR against Mumbai Indians in 2010. Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Suryavanshi celebrates after scoring a century during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, India, Monday, April 28, 2025. (AP)

Who is Vaibhav Suryavanshi?

Born on March 27, 2011, Vaibhav Suryavanshi hails from Motipur village in Samastipur, Bihar, where he grew up in a humble farming household. He made headlines when he scored a century on debut in a U-19 Youth Test match against Australia at just 12 years old. The youngster was signed by RR for ₹1.1 crore at the IPL 2025 auction in November last year. He made an unforgettable debut, smashing a six off the very first ball he faced.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Family

Vaibhav's coach, Manish Ojha, shared insights into the young cricketer’s journey in an interview with Cricketnext.

Ojha revealed that Vaibhav began training under him at the age of nine, making a100-kilometer journey from Samastipur to Patna every alternate day for training.

“Vaibhav came to me when he was around nine years old. The distance from his native Samastipur to Patna is around 100 km, and he used to come to my coaching center every alternate day. Vaibhav used to start training around 7:30 am and continued till the evening, before travelling back home. He has followed this schedule for over four years," Ojha told Cricketnext.

The sacrifices made by his family have been immense. Vaibhav's father, Sanjiv Suryavanshi, once an aspiring cricketer himself, sold off farmland to support his son's dream.

“Vaibhav kept on getting fame in Bihar, but his parents have played a huge role. His mother woke up early at 4 am and prepared food for Vaibhav. His father accompanied him to trainings and matches. We did contribute as coaches, but his parents are the driving forces,” Ojha said. “Vaibhav and his father had long ago made up their minds that the kid will play cricket. The father wanted to play cricket, but he couldn’t. So, he tried to live his dream through his son.”

Also Read: ‘Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s academics did dip because of cricket’: Childhood coach on 14-year-old IPL debutant’s ‘challenges’

Vaibhav's success has brought great joy to his village. His uncle, Rajiv Kumar Suryavanshi, told ANI that everyone in the community is proud of him.

“The villagers here are happy. It is a matter of pride for our district, state, and the nation. His father has contributed a lot to his success. My brother (Vaibhav's father) was also a cricket player. So, he wanted his child to be in this field,” he told ANI.

Vaibhav’s grandmother, Usha Singh, also shared her emotions.

"I congratulate him... He has been interested in cricket since he was 3 years old. I pray to God for his success," she told ANI.