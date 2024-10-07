Varun Chakaravarthy's emotional admission after rebirth in India's Blues: 'Don't want to go beyond what's there…'

Varun Chakaravarthy spun his web on his comeback to the Indian cricket team after about three years and claimed a three-fer against Bangladesh in the first T20I. Head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Suryakumar Yadav backed Varun over India's current top-ranked ICC bowler, Ravi Bishnoi (11th), for the series opener, and the mystery spinner didn't disappoint them. He played a crucial role in India's seven-wicket win in Gwalior. After an impressive IPL season with KKR, Varun was riding high on confidence, which was also seen in his bowling as despite bowling an expensive first over of 15 runs, he bounced back in style and finished with three scalps under his kitty for 31 runs in four overs. India's Varun Chakravarthy celebrates the wicket of Bangladesh's Towhid Hridoy during their first T20I match.(BCCI - X)

Varun admitted that it was an emotional match for him and felt like a rebirth for him donning India's blues once again.

"After three long years, it was definitely emotional for me. Feels nice to be back in the Blues. It feels like a rebirth, I just want to stick to the process, that's what I have been following in the IPL as well, I don't want to go beyond what's there and I just want to stay in the present, that's why I don't want to think too much or express too much," Varun told the broadcasters after India's seven-wicket win.

Suryakumar Yadav has overtaken Jos Buttler for most sixes in T20Is.

He also played a crucial role in KKR's triumph this year but he didn't stop there and also won TNPL under R Ashwin's leadership where the veteran spinner and he worked together which helped him prepare for big India comeback.

"After IPL I played few tournaments and one of those was TNPL, it's a very good tournament and high standard as well. That's a place where I work a lot, with Ash (Ashwin) bhai also, we won the championship as well, That gave me the confidence here. It was a good preparation for me for this series," he added.

‘People tend to write you off very easily’: Varun

The 33-year-old also talked about the tough phase in his career after he was dropped from the Indian team after underwhelming show in 2021 T20 World Cup.

"There have been many (challenges), once you are not in the Indian side, people tend to write you off very easily. You need to stay in the highest level, again and again you need to keep knocking the door, thankfully this time it happened, hopefully I can keep continuing my good work," he concluded.